Boston College Women's Soccer Records Win Over UAlbany: The Rundown
The Boston College women's soccer team earned its third win of the season with a 6-1 victory over UAlbany on Sunday.
Forward Sophie Reale led the way for the Eagles with three goals, the first in the 3rd minute, the second in the 53rd minute, and the final in the 84th minute.
The team also saw goals from forward Milla Lee in the 7th minute, forward Ada Henschien in the 26th minute, and forward Emily Mara in the 88th minute.
Next up, Boston College hosts Colgate on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.
Here's The Rundown for Monday, September 1, 2025:
Monday's Schedule:
Men's Golf: Boston College in Red Bandanna Invitational (Round 3) | Turning Stone Resort, Verona, N.Y.
Sunday's Results:
- Women's Soccer: Boston College 6. UAlbany 1
- Men's Golf: Boston College in Red Bandanna Invitational- 1st Place, +24 (After 2 Rounds)
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
32 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College football offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom was at Alumni Stadium for Boston College's 66-10 win over Fordham on Saturday. Lindstrom is currently on the New England Patriots practice squad.
- Class of 2027 athlete Xzaviauhn Whigham shared videos from his time at Boston College this weekend.
- Class of 2028 defensive back/wide receiver Michael Sherman Jr., was in Chestnut Hill this weekend.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“We didn’t make much money, but we had a lot of fun…nothing but fun. Whoever thought that kids who enjoyed the game on all those sandlots would get to play the game on the pro level? That’s pretty special.”- Art Donovan
Social Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social