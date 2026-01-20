Boston College Football Offensive Coordinator Leaving Program

Boston College’s offseason changes are not done yet.

Eagles offensive coordinator Will Lawing is leaving the program.

CBS Sports national NFL and national college football senior reporter Matt Zenitz broke the news via social media on Tuesday morning.

“Boston College offensive coordinator Will Lawing is set to depart the program with the Chicago Bears as a potential landing spot for him, sources tell @CBSSports,” said Zenitz via X. “Before BC, Lawing worked for teams like the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Alabama.”

BC head coach Bill O’Brien made a statement about the news during his offseason press conference shortly after it was announced.

“We’ll see what we do there with Will,” said O’Brien. “Wish Will the best. Will's been with me for 13 years. He was a graduate assistant for me at Penn State. Brought him to Houston, was with me all seven years in Houston. Brought him to Alabama. He was with me for two years at Alabama. Brought him to the Patriots in ‘23 and here. So he's been with me for a long time. He would describe that as dog years. But he had a great opportunity to go work for Ben [Johnson]. He went to North Carolina with Ben, and obviously the Bears are doing a great job. So we wish him the best.”

Lawing has spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Boston College.

In 2024, BC’s offense totaled 4,754 yards and 51 touchdowns. The team’s yards were the 12th most in the ACC and touchdowns were sixth-most in the Eagles 7-6 season.

In 2025, BC’s offense ranked 13th in the conference in yards with 4,609 and 13th in touchdowns with 36 en route to a 2-10 campaign.

The move is one of multiple staffing changes that the program has seen this offseason.

BC hired former Auburn staffer Kenyatta Watson days after the Eagles’ season came to a close after a 34-12 win over Syracuse.

The Eagles also let go of defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, and wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt.

BC hired former Oklahoma and UCF DC Ted Roof to serve as the team’s next defensive coordinator, former UMass OL coach Kurt Anderson for the same position, and Joe Dailey to serve as the wide receivers coach.

Running backs coach Savon Huggins also left the program to join Penn State and was replaced by former Michigan staffer and Eastern Michigan offensive analyst Mike Hart.

Boston College will start its spring practice in March.

