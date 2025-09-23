Cal and Boston College Preparing for Second All-Time Matchup : The Rundown
Believe it or not, two programs that have been around for longer than most of us have been alive and are situated 3,000 miles away from each other will play each other for just the second time in each school's recorded history this Saturday.
As shocking as that might sound, it's more commonplace than one might think. Until the modern era of college football ushered in nationwide realignment, the thought of Cal and Boston College crossing swords in regular season play was one that not many had pondered. A specific box score cannot be scrounged up for that game, but a look at that year's statistics can tell an interesting story.
For instance, four different BC quarterbacks took snaps that season, the most of which belonged to Shawn Halloran, who is now the athletic director of Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas, Texas. Troy Stradford carried the rushing load for the team and turned in nearly 1200 yards on the year. Stradford also turned in over 400 yards receiving on the season, good enough for third on the team.
See if you have that football card lying around, why don't you?
The Eagles ended that season on an eight-game win streak which the team capped of by defeating Georgia in the Hall of Fame bowl on a last second pass from Halloran to wide receiver Kelvin Martin. The Eagles were ranked No. 19 in the country as the season reached its end.
Here is The Rundown for Tuesday, September 23.
Tuesday's Schedule:
Women's Tennis: All American Championships, Sept. 20-28, in Cary, N.C.
Women's Golf: Red Bandanna Invitational, Sept. 22-23, at Blue Hills Country Club in Canton, Mass. | Preview
Men's Soccer: Boston College vs. Boston University | 7 p.m. | Newton Campus | Preview | Live Stats | Watch
Monday's Results:
No events were concluded on Monday.
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
10 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College Eagles and Auburn University head backetball coach Bruce Pearl announced his retirement yesterday in a decision that shocked the college basketball community.
- Boston College hockey has made an appearance at No. 6 on the USCHO preseason poll.
- Boston College defensive back Syair Torrence is tied for the highest forced incompletion rate in the country.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[After Boston College College stunned DePaul in the 1982 NCAA Tournament:] "It's the best win yet.”- John Bagley
Social Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social