Report: Boston College Football Expected to Hire UMass Staffer as OL Coach

After ending its 2025 campaign with a 34-12 win over Syracuse on Nov. 29 to finish the season 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play, Boston College has made multiple changes to its staff.

The program hired former Auburn assistant general manager of recruiting Kenyatta Watson to serve as general manager. BC also let go of three staffers, defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, and wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt.

Now, the program is about to fill one of those three vacancies and has a coach in the mix for another.

According to a report from national college football senior reporter for CBS Sports Matt Zenitz, the Eagles are expected to hire UMass staffer Kurt Anderson as the next offensive line coach and former App State staffer Joe Dailey is in the mix for the wide receivers coach position.

“Boston College is expected to hire UMass’ Kurt Anderson as offensive line coach and Joe Dailey has emerged as a strong possibility for its wide receivers coach job, sources tell me and @AJBlack247,” said Zenitz via X. “Before UMass, Anderson worked for Northwestern, Arkansas and the Buffalo Bills. Dailey — a former Nebraska and Carolina QB — previously worked at BC in 2020 and ‘21 before leaving for an NFL wide receivers coach job with the Panthers.”

Anderson spent one season at UMass after joining the Minutemen in January of 2025. Prior to his stint in Amherst, he worked six seasons as the offensive line coach at Northwestern.

Last year, UMass went winless and ranked No. 118 in passing offensive in the nation. In 2025, UMass averaged 11.08 points per game, 82.4 rushing yards per game, 165.083 passing yards per game, and allowed 13 total sacks.

Dailey is a former Boston College staffer. He worked as the wide receivers coach for the program in 2020 and 2021 and most recently served as the wide receivers coach for App State.

Other stints he has had since his time in Chestnut Hill include being an assistant coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2022, offensive analyst for Kansas in 2023, and quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for Hampton in 2024.

Dailey was hired by App State on Jan. 1, however parted ways in April prior to the season.

The Eagles are still on the hunt for their next defensive coordinator.

