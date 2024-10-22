Concerning Trends from The Eagles Last Thursday, The Rundown: October 22, 2024
'Steady' is what could be the description for Boston College's defense for the 2024 season thus far. Tim Lewis' unit had been creating turnovers, limiting big plays and getting off the field on crucial downs going into its bye week.
Last week was a complete unraveling of that side of the ball in Blacksburg, as a 532 yard day from the Hokies led to a season-high 42 points surrendered from the Eagles.
After only giving up over four yards per carry one time this season, Virginia Tech gashed BC for 368 yards on 40 carries - over nine per attempt. Senior running back Bhayshul Tuten did most of the damage with 18 of those carries totaling 266 yards, which is good for a daunting 14.8 yards per carry.
Despite opposing team's running success lacking to this point, Virginia Tech mapped its game plan around a well schemed ground attack. This may have exposed the unit's main weakness being it size, or lack thereof in the front seven.
As seen above, two down lineman both weighing around 280 pounds, two stand up ends both at or under 250 and three linebackers behind all weighing less than 230 pounds is a really tough matchup against a run-first offense that likes to pull their lineman.
This is an athletic defense that is proficient at creating turnovers (three last week) and to this point, have been a very clutch and resilient group, but the blueprint for giving them issues may have just been exposed in front of a national audience.
Three of the team's final five opponents currently sit at one loss, with two of them being ranked, so the road doesn't get easier from here on out. It will take a cleaner effort from Thomas Castellanos and this offense to help the other side by not starting games out as poorly as they did last week.
Losing three fumbles and taking four sacks amplified the defense's struggles leading to a 28-0 deficit that the team fought to climb out of, but fell short in what ended up as a blowout loss.
The team will again be on a pre-Saturday, primetime stage hosting the Louisville Cardinals, who dropped their third game in the past four weeks to the sixth-ranked Miami Hurricanes. Hopefully the homecoming festivities will give the team an extra boost to snap their recent slide.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women's Golf: Boston College in Diamante Intercollegiate | Hot Springs Village, Ark. | Live Stats
- Men's Golf: Men's Golf vs Nassau Intercollegiate | Nassau C.C. | Glen Cove, N.Y. | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
No games scheduled on October 21st.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
13 days.
Did you notice?
- It was senior day for Boston College Field Hockey. The ninth-ranked Eagles hosted the 13th-ranked University of Albany Great Danes, never trailing in the contest and picking up a significant 3-1 victory. The ladies continue to build a strong resume and are currently one of the hottest teams in the country. Since their trip to Evanston, Illinois in early September - the Eagles have won nine of their last ten games and currently are undefeated in ACC play with an overall record of 11-3.
