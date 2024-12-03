Donovan Ezeiruaku Leads Nation in Sacks After Monster Saturday, The Rundown: December 3, 2024
Two weeks ago, the Boston College Eagles had just lost the fourth of their last five games, and were facing likely bowl elimination.
However, the rise of junior quarterback Grayson James and a newfound offensive identity gave the team new life and energy and the result was two straight wins against quality opponents to end the season 7-5.
In those final two games, along with their offensive resurgence, a star continued to emerge on the defensive side in senior edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.
In the final two games, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound defensive end tallied 5.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss and won two straight ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week awards to end the year.
His 3.5 sacks on Saturday against the Pitt Panthers put him at 16.5 sacks for the season which makes him the nation’s sack leader through the twelve weeks of the regular season.
That number ties him with former Eagle and current Tennessee Titans star pass-rusher Harold Landry's mark from 2016. Bill O'Brien gushed about what he's meant to his team this year.
“I think it is safe to say, he is one of the best players to ever play in this program,” O'Brien said. “He has a lot of football left in front of him."
Coach O'Brien was not lying about the last part. The 33rd Team's NFL Draft Lead, Kyle Crabbs, gave Ezeiruaku a "late first/early second round" grade on his scouting report from Monday afternoon.
Although he is undersized, you can never have enough pass rushers in modern football, and Donovan Ezeiruaku is a direct reflection of that.
Today’s Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. South Carolina | 7 p.m. ET | ACCN | Live Video | Stats
Eagles Results:
No games scheduled on Monday, December 2nd
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
73 days.
Did You Notice?
- Big mid-week at Conte Forum for hoops and hockey.
- Boston College men’s hockey junior defensemen Lukas Gustafsson was named Hockey East's Defender of the Week after the team’s win over Dartmouth on Friday.
- The 2025 U.S. National Junior Team featured a handful of current Eagles.
