Eagles Hoops and Hockey Pick Up Wins, The Rundown: November 20, 2024

The Boston College Eagles men's basketball team took down the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds 82-61 on Tuesday night, improving to 3-1 on the season. Senior forward Chad Venning was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 17, as head coach Earl Grant's apparent plan of working the ball to him inside worked to near perfection.
The senior was 7-of-14 from the field with zero attempts from beyond the arc, and made all of his three free throw attempts. He was also active on the defensive end, ending the game with three steals and a block.
Second year guard Donald Hand, Jr. was also involved offensively, finishing as the second leading scorer with 15 and also securing a double-double with 14 rebounds.
Overall, it was a strong outing for an Eagles team that has struggled to finish games through the early part of the season, allowing teams to frequently fight back from deficits. Next, on November 24th, the Eagles continue their home stretch and welcome Old Dominion to Chestnut Hill with a chance to improve to 4-1. The Monarchs are 2-3 on the season with losses to Buffalo, Arizona and Raford.
In Eagles hockey news, Boston College picked up yet another top-10 victory, defeating the tenth ranked Providence Friars 3-2 in overtime.
Forward Ryan Leonard sealed the victory in overtime with a goal in the final minute of play. He finished the game with two goals and an assist.
The Eagles return home on Friday, November 22nd for the first in a two game series against Northeastern.
Men's Basketball: Boston College 82, Loyola (Maryland) 61
Hockey: Boston College 3, Providence 2 (OT)
Women's Tennis: Freshman Olivia Benton lost in the first round of the NCAA singles championship to Kailey Evans of San Diego 6-3.
Volleyball: Boston College at Syracuse, 6:00 p.m. EST - Watch | Live Stats
Women's Basketball: New Hampshire at Boston College, 6:00 p.m. - Watch | Live Stats
Two member of the Eagles football team were selected for the Reese's Senior Bowl: defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo.
