Boston College Men's Basketball Leading Scorer Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College men’s basketball guard Fred Payne is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from On3Sports/Rivals national basketball reporter Joe Tipton.

Tipton broke the news via social media on Sunday afternoon.

“NEWS: Boston College guard Fred Payne plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his representatives at WME told @On3,” said Tipton via X. “The 6-1 sophomore averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season.”

NEWS: Boston College guard Fred Payne plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his representatives at WME told @On3.



The 6-1 sophomore averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season.https://t.co/uwlUw5Eqps pic.twitter.com/i8CHZ6ny3R — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 5, 2026

The Grambling, La., native spent three seasons on the Heights. During that time, he played in 66 games, which included 31 starts, and averaged 24.9 minutes, 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Payne had a breakout 2025-26 campaign as a redshirt sophomore where he started in 30 of the team’s 31 games and averaged 34.6 minutes, 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

He led the team in minutes and points as well as had the fifth-most rebounds and second-most assists.

This past season, Boston College went 11-20 overall, 4-14 in ACC play, and finished 17th in the ACC standings, one spot short of last place. The Eagles missed the postseason for the second consecutive year after Pitt landed the final spot in the ACC Tournament.

The result led to Boston College firing head coach Earl Grant after five seasons with the program. UConn assistant coach Luke Murray was hired to replace Grant on March 26 and held his introductory press conference on March 31.

Payne is the fourth Boston College player that is set to enter the transfer portal when it opens up later in the week.

Eagles guard Akbar Waheed III was the first Eagle to announce he was hitting the portal. He did not play in a game for BC this past season.

The program is also losing guard Luka Toews, who averaged 4.2 points in two seasons and 6.3 points last season, as well as forward/center Boden Kapke who spent one season with the team after transferring from Butler last offseason and averaged 10.6 points in 2025-26.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore