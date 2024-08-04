ESPN to Air Segment Honoring Pete Frates, The Rundown: August 4, 2024
In honor of tenth anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, ESPN will be airing a segment during SportsCenter to share the legacy of Beverly, Mass., native Pete Frates and the awareness that the challenge brought with it.
Frates, a Boston College baseball alumnus, passed away in 2019 at the age of 34 after a seven-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.
“Ten years after the challenge took the world by storm, ‘Pete’s Legacy’ revisits the movement, shedding light on the impact it had on ALS research and the lives it touched,” wrote ESPN’s Press Room in the official release. “The segment, reported by Chris Connelly, will feature interviews with Frates’ family, friends, and prominent figures who participated in the challenge, as well as updates on the progress made in ALS research since the challenge.”
The segment will air for the first time on Aug. 4 during SportsCenter within the 8 a.m. ET hour and will re-run throughout Sunday and Monday.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
29 days.
Did You Notice?
- The final day of the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase was on Saturday and six Eagles have been competing in the multi-day event. Team USA beat Canada in a 5-4 shootout for its final game. Eagles freshman James Hagens tallied an assist in the victory.
- Three-star class of 2026 wide receiver Xavier Green as received an offer from Boston College. The 6-foot, 160-pound offensive weapon is a product of The Colony High School in Colony, Texas, and ranks No. 44 in wide receivers and No. 35 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.
- Boston College alumnus Erika Reineke is currently competing in the women’s dinghy event (sailing) in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as a part of Team USA. After two days and six races, Reineke is currently sitting in sixth place.
