How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game Against FDU

After nearly two weeks off, the Boston College Eagles (5-6) men’s basketball team returns to the court to host the FDU Knights (3-8) on Monday night.

The Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column after suffering a 76-74 loss to the UMass Minutemen on Dec. 10 in the Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Mass.

On the other side, FDU is coming off a 76-42 home win over the Lehman Lightning on Friday, its second win in its last three games.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the two teams. In the series, Boston College is 2-0 with wins over FDU in the inaugural meeting 72-54 on Dec. 10, 1992, and 78-70 last season on Dec. 28, 2024, both at Conte Forum.

The contest marks the second-to-last non-conference matchup for both teams. After the game, Boston College will host Le Moyne on Dec. 28 before hitting the road for its first ACC game of the season at Georgia Tech on Jan. 3. FDU will travel to Minnesota on Dec. 29 for a matchup and then opens NEC play on Jan. 2 at Mercyhurst.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. FDU:

Who: Boston College Eagles and FDU Knights

When: Monday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, FDU: The Knights earned a 76-42 home win over the Lehman Lightning on Friday.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 76-74 loss to the UMass Minutemen in the Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 10 in Springfield, Mass.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Dec. 28, 2024. Boston College defeated FDU 78-70 at Conte Forum.

FDU Season Leaders: Points- Eric Parnell (10.9 avg.), Rebounds- Taeshaud Jackson (7.7 avg.), Assists- Joey Niesman (38), Steals- Joey Niesman (14), Blocks- Arthur Cox (6).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (15.1 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (7.5 avg.), Assists- Chase Forte (32), Steals- Chase Forte (14), Blocks- Aidan Shaw (17).

FDU’s Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Dec. 22), at Minnesota (Dec. 29), at Mercyhurst (Jan. 2), at Saint Francis (Jan. 4), vs. Chicago State (Jan. 8).

Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. FDU (Dec. 22), vs. Le Moyne (Dec. 28), at Georgia Tech (Jan. 3), vs. NC State (Jan. 6), at Louisville (Jan. 10).

