Dan Orlovsky Lays Into Commanders for Handling of Terry McLaurin Contract Saga
The Washington Commanders have a little situation on their hands now that star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade away from the franchise. The receiver and the front office have been negotiating a new contract extension all offseason, but talks have stalled, per Sport Illustrated's Albert Breer, leading to the trade request bombshell.
On Monday, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky took umbridge with the Commanders for letting the saga go this far, and truly laid into the front office for, in his words, seeming to forget how much McLaurin has done for the organization over the years.
"This has been one of the dumbest things that has been a part of the NFL this offseason," Orlovsky said on First Take. "It's one of the most maddening situations that I have been watching this NFL offseason. ... Respectfully, Washington, you were a dumpster fire for years. You were a laughingstock.
"The only thing good about your organization was that young man. Every year, he did it. Year after year, he did it. Year after year after year, for like five or six years, with disaster all around you. [He] was the only reason why anyone spoke somewhat positively about your organization. If you don't have him, you erase everything that you did last year. Everything that you did. And I'm being respectful to Dan Quinn and Adam Peters and what they did last year. You need him. Give me receivers that impact winning as much or if not more than Terry McLaurin. ... I'll give you Ja'Marr [Chase]. I'd give you Justin [Jefferson.] Amon-Ra St. Brown. He impacts winning. ... What are we doing in Washington?"
Watch those full comments below:
McLaurin is reportedly looking for a contract in line with that of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf, who signed a five-year, $150 million contract earlier this offseason. At least one problem in getting that done for Washington, however, is his age; he will be 31 when an extension would begin, at which point his production (and therefore his value) could understandably begin to decline.
At the same time, though, the 29-year-old McLaurin has racked up 1,000+ receiving yards in all but one of his NFL seasons—his rookie year, when he recorded 919—and has collected a total of 38 touchdowns, with his highest total coming last season (13 receiving, two rushing). So it's safe to say the wideout has put in his fair share of work with the Commanders and really excelled in his first year with QB Jayden Daniels.
But can he keep it up for another three to five seasons? And are Washington's top brass being honest with themselves about the impact Scary Terry can have? The Commanders have to hope it has been worked out by Week 1, when they take on the Giants on Sept. 7.