Explosive Bats Lead No. 22 Boston College Baseball Past Notre Dame

The No. 22 Boston College Eagles (32-14, 15-8 ACC) baseball team picked up a 16-1 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-19, 8-15 ACC) on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of the series to force a rubber match.

The Eagles struck first in the top of the third inning and plated four runs. Julio Solier started the base traffic with a two-out ground-rule double and Nick Wang brought him home on an RBI single to give Boston College the 1-0 lead.

Ty Mainolfi and Carter Hendrickson followed that up with back-to-back singles to load up the bases. Gunnar Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in another run and Luke Gallo knocked in a pair of runs on an RBI double to extend Boston College’s advantage 4-0.

Boston College extended its lead in the fifth 6-0 on a two-run home run by Kyle Wolff which brought in Hendrickson from third. Hendrickson reached base on a leadoff triple earlier in the inning.

The Fighting Irish got on the board in the sixth 6-1 on an RBI groundout by Dylan Passo. Prior to the at-bat, Noah Coy and Mark Quatrani each dropped singles to open the bottom half of the inning.

The Eagles added to their lead in the eighth with a 10-run inning to make BC’s lead 16-1. Solier opened the scoring with a three-run home run. Ty Mainolfi followed the blast up with an RBI single, Gallo had an RBI double down the left field line, Kyle Wolff hit a three-run home run, and Wang had a two-RBI single to cap off the explosive inning.

In Notre Dame’s final time at the plate, the Fighting Irish placed two runners on base on a single by Quatrani and Passo being hit by a pitch, but a fielder’s choice and a strikeout stranded the runners and ended the game in the eighth.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, the sophomore went 5.2 innings and allowed four hits, one earned run, walked four batters, and struck out six.

Cesar Gonzalez and Chase Hartsell entered out of the bullpen. Miller earned the win and improved to 2-0 on the year.

Next up, Boston College and Notre Dame play the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET. There will not be a live stream of the game.

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