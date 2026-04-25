No. 22 Boston College Baseball Run Ruled by Notre Dame in Series Opener

The No. 22 Boston College Eagles (31-14, 14-8 ACC) baseball team suffered a 12-2 run-rule loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-18, 8-14 ACC) on Friday night at Frank Eck Baseball Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Eagles got on the board first 1-0 in the top of the second inning. Luke Gallo reached base after knocking down a leadoff single and Gunnar Johnson brought him home on an RBI double.

The Eagles held their one-run lead until the bottom of the fifth inning where the Fighting Irish plated 10 runs to get on the board and take a commanding lead.

Notre Dame’s offense started with a leadoff double by Jayce Lee and he scored on an RBI double by Dylan Passo to knot the contest at 1. Passo scored on an RBI double by Parker Brzustewicz to give the Fighting Irish a 2-1 lead.

Brandon Logan made things 3-1 on an RBI single and Noah Coy added to that lead 5-1 on a two-RBI double. After that, Mark Quatrani roped an RBI double down the left field line and Passo, who started the offense in the frame, blasted a three-run home run into right field to give Notre Dame the 10-1 lead.

Boston College cut into its deficit in the sixth 10-2 after back-to-back doubles from Carter Hendrickson and Gallo. Gallo brought Hendrickson home after getting into scoring position with one out.

Notre Dame ended the game in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Logan to seal the 12-2 win. Prior to Logan’s game-winning hit, the Fighting Irish loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, a drawn walk, and an intentional walk.

Left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, Colarusso went 4.1 innings and allowed seven hits, six runs (all earned), walked one batter, and struck out one.

John Kwiatkowski, John D Mitchell, Peter Schaefer, and Matthew Spada entered out of the bullpen. Colarusso was credited with the loss and fell to 4-2 on the season.

Next up, Boston College and Notre Dame will play the middle game of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. The game will not be streamed, but will have a radio broadcast on WVFI Radio.

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