Live Updates For No. 22 Boston College Baseball's Second Game at Notre Dame

The No. 22 Boston College Eagles (31-14, 14-8 ACC) baseball team is looking to even its series with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-18, 8-14 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Frank Eck Baseball Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

In the first game of the set on Friday night, the Fighting Irish defeated the Eagles 12-2 in seven innings. Boston College held an early 1-0 lead after Gunnar Johnson hit an RBI double, but Notre Dame plated 10 runs in the fifth inning to lead the team to victory.

For Notre Dame, Dylan Passo, Parker Brzustewicz, Brandon Logan, Noah Coy, and Mark Quatrani all batted runs in during the explosive inning.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller (1-0, 2.72 ERA) will start on the mound for Boston College. So far this season, Miller has pitched 39.2 innings and allowed 30 hits, 15 runs (12 earned), walked 12 batters, and struck out 41 in eight appearances.

The sophomore is coming off his first decision of the year. Miller earned his first win of the season against Duke last Saturday which Boston College won 4-2. In the outing, Miller went 6.2 innings and allowed five hits, two runs (one earned), walked two batters, and struck out eight.

Miller will go up against Notre Dame right-handed pitcher Xavier Hirsch. In 10 appearances this season, Hirsch has allowed 33 hits, 21 runs (18 earned), walked six batters, and struck out 30 in 31 innings of work.

Currently, Boston College is sitting in third place in the ACC standings, just behind UNC and Georgia Tech while Notre Dame is in 15th place, one spot before last place. Clemson is holding the last place spot.

As for RPI, the Eagles are at No. 29 which is a five spot loss from the beginning of the week and the Fighting Irish are No. 69.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

statbroadcast.com

Boston College will be without infielder Sean Martinez, catcher Easton Masse, pitcher Luke D’Ancona, and pitcher Sean Budis for the series. Notre Dame will be without catcher Davis Johnson. Pitcher DJ Helwig is listed as a game-time decision.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. There will be no stream of the game, but there will be a radio broadcast on WVFI Radio.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.