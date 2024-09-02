Football Season is Finally Here, The Rundown: September 2, 2024
The time has finally come for new head coach Bill O'Brien's Boston College to take the field for a week one showdown with Florida State.
Coming off a season in which the Eagles struggled to find success, finishing 7-6 overall with a 3-5 record against ACC teams, many have high hopes for what O'Brien could bring to the program. While his most recent stint in the NFL may have left a sour taste in some New England sports fans mouths, O'Brien has shown that he can be extremely successful in the collegiate ranks.
Florida State enters this matchup reeling from a week one upset via the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in which the Seminoles simply looked outmatched physically. Tech had their way in the run game and dominated in the trenches.
If Boston College can utilize a similar strategy behind the likes of quarterback Thomas Castellanos and returning running back Kye Robichaux, the Eagles could very well find success against Florida State's defense.
Today's Schedule:
Football: Boston College at Florida State, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
Men's Golf continues at the Red Bandana Invitational in Verona, New York today. The tournament includes LaSalle, Manhattan, Maryland Eastern Shore, Mercyhurst, North Dakota State, Robert Morris, Sacred Heart, Saint Francis, Toledo and Youngstown State.
Eagles Results:
Men's Soccer: Boston College 1, Merrimack 0
Women's Soccer: UMass 2, Boston College 1
Field Hockey: Boston College 6, Boston University 0
Men's Golf: First place after day one of Red Bandana Invitational
Countdown to Boston College Football’s Season Opener:
ZERO
Did You Notice?
Senior forward Aislin Streicek made an incredible corner kick during the Eagles matchup with Long Island University earlier this week. Boston College won 6-0.
Fans left flowers outside of Conte Forum in order to honor former Eagles hockey stars Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau who passed away this week.
