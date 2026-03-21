Six Numbers that Tell the Story of Boston College Hockey’s Season Ending Loss

It was a pair of lifeless weekends that saw the Eagles limp into the Hockey East Tournament knowing their national tournament hopes relied on a championship at TD Garden. After a glimmer of hope last time out against Maine, Boston College’s flaws reared their head once again in a season ending defeat in the Hockey East semifinals against UConn 4-3 in overtime on Friday night.

11:50: Time Without a Shot on Goal for Boston College

In a stretch that encompassed the closing seconds of the second period and the majority of the third period, Boston College failed to send a shot on goal. Entering the third period tied at two, the Eagles faced the most important 20 minutes of their season and responded by coming out flat. UConn responded by registering the first eight shots of the period and controlled play. The early period dominance set the stage for Mike Murtagh’s go-ahead goal that finally woke the Boston College team up.

27-14: Connecticut's Five-on-Five Shot Advantage

Boston College nearly doubled up in the five-on-five shot count, with the final count coming in in favor of Connecticut at 27-14. The Eagles leaned on their powerplay to get the offense going, striking twice in the second period, but the success failed to carry over into even strength play. While Boston College only found the back of the net once in five-on-five action, all four of Connecticut's goals were even strength as they dominated large stretches of the game.

3: Penalties on Andre Gasseau

Boston College’s senior captain Andre Gasseau took three penalties, one in each period. While Connecticut failed to score on the power play opportunities, going 0-4 on the evening, the frequent trips to the penalty box took the Eagles out of their rhythm as they never settled into the game.

1-4-0: Record in the Final Five Games

Following a weekend sweep over Connecticut, Boston College entered the final two weeks of the season on the verge of clinching a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. Boston College went cold at the worst time possible. Entering a weekend series with crosstown rival Boston University, the Eagles needed two wins over the rest of the season to feel confident about its chances and three to almost secure a bid.

With the season hanging in the balance, Boston College’s offense went cold, scoring just five goals over the final four regular season games. The Eagles were swept by Boston University, including a 5-1 thumping at Conte Forum where a pair of shorthanded goals allowed doomed the Eagles from the start. Boston College followed up the disastrous weekend with another disappointing two-game performance, falling to UMass 2-1 on the road before dropping the finale to Northeastern 4-2 at home.

As a result, Boston College entered the Hockey East Tournament with its roads to an at-large bid all but closed off. The Eagles responded with a dominant 5-0 win over Maine in the quarterfinals before falling to Connecticut, finishing the season with just one win in their final five games.

15: Losses in 2025-26

The season ending defeat dropped Boston College to a 20-15-1 record, the most losses Boston College has suffered in a season since Greg Brown’s debut as head coach in 2022-23. The 15 losses surpass the combined total from the past two seasons, where the Eagles lost just 6 games in 2023-24 and 8 games in 2024-25.

14: Seasons Without a National Championship

For the 14th consecutive season, Boston College failed to win its final game as the national championship drought continues on the Heights. With Boston College last climbing college hockey’s toughest mountain in 2012, the current dry spell is twice as long as the next longest this century for the Eagles.

In his postgame press conference, Greg Brown spoke about the impact his senior class had in a program that values hardware, “We played for four trophies. They were able to win three of them and have a close game against Denver for the fourth, so they've done a lot."

After a pair of seasons came to an end at the hands of Denver in the national tournament, the final opportunity for Boston College’s six seniors to capture the sport’s ultimate prize concludes before the chance to avenge past losses on the national stage.

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