Former BC Basketball Guard Signs Contract With Finnish Professional Team: The Rundown
Former Boston College men’s basketball point guard Jaeden Zackery, who spent three seasons on the Heights from 2021-2024, has signed a professional basketball contract with Kauhajoki Karhu Basket, a Finnish professional basketball team from Kauhajoki, Finland.
Kauhajoki announced the signing of Zackery on X Wednesday afternoon. Zackery’s first season at the professional level, though overseas, will likely begin Saturday, Oct. 4, according to the team's website, after a trip to Bulgaria where the Basketball Champions League qualifier will begin.
Kauhajoki plays in the Korisliiga basketball league—the highest tier of Finnish basketball—and the club earned its first Korisliiga title in 2018, defeating Salon Vilpas 4-2 in the finals. Since then, the club has completed two additional title runs, winning the championship in 2018-19 and 2021-22 and finishing runner-up in 2022-23 and 2024-25.
Zackery joins several other American-born players on Kauhajoki’s roster, consisting of former Texas Tech guard Joe Toussaint, former Georgia Southern guard Quan Jackson, former Toledo forward Seth Milner and former Maryland Eastern Shore guard Nathaniel Pollard Jr.
As a sophomore at BC, Zackery, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-handed shooter, led the Eagles in scoring six times, assists 12 times and steals 10 times. Over the final games of the 2022-23 season, Zackery averaged nearly 15.0 points per game while dishing out 3.5 assists at a 2.43:1 assist/turnover clip.
He tied for fourth in the ACC in steals per game (1.45) and fifth in total steals (48) and was one of four players in the conference to register five or more steals on three occasions or more.
A year later, Zackery started all 36 games for the BC head coach Earl Grant, averaging 10.7 points per game to go along with 3.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Zackery shot a career-best 48.4 percent from the field in 2023-24 and 40.5 percent from the arc.
Zackery transferred to ACC foe Clemson for his final season of college basketball and led the Tigers to a fifth-seed placing in the 2024-25 NCAA Division I March Madness Tournament, averaging 10.4 points per game along the way. Clemson fell in the first round to No. 12-seed McNeese State in the Tournament.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College Eagles' football team added former BC and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel, the son of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, to the coaching staff as an offensive/offensive line analyst.
- Former BC offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom, the brother of 2019 first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons Chris Lindstrom—who also played for the Eagles and is one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL—was signed by the New England Patriots Wednesday.
- There were a few notable number changes on the BC Eagles' football roster at the start of fall training camp.
