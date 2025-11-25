BC Bulletin

Boston College Baseball Releases 2026 Schedule

The Eagles have released their slate of games for the upcoming season.

Boston College baseball has released its 2026 campaign. 

Birdball will open its season competing in the Puerto Rico Challenge from Feb. 13-16. The team will take on Seton Hall on Feb. 13, Houston on Feb. 14, and Washington on Feb. 15. 

After returning, BC will hit the road to play La Salle on Feb. 20, Northwestern on Feb. 21, and Cornell on Feb. 22. The Eagles’ home opener will be versus Merrimack on Feb. 24. 

Boston College’s stand alone games are at UConn on March 10, vs. Sacred Heart on March 17, vs. UMass Lowell on March 18, vs. Maine on March 24, vs. Merrimack on March 25, at Northeastern on March 31, vs. Dartmouth on April 8, vs. UConn on April 15, vs. Maine on April 21, and at UMass Lowell on April 28. 

Boston College starts ACC play with a three-game set at Miami from March 6-8. Other conference series include at NC State from March 13-15, vs. Cal from March 20-22, vs. Virginia from March 27-29, at UNC from April 2-4, vs. Virginia Tech from April 10-12, vs. Duke from April 17-19, at Notre Dame from April 24-26, at Clemson from May 1-3, and vs. Georgia Tech from May 14-16. 

The non-conference series include a three-game set at Florida Gulf Coast from Feb. 27-March 1, a two-game set at FIU from March 3-4, and a two-game set vs. NJIT from May 9-10. 

The Eagles will also compete in the 2026 Beanpot on April 7 and 14. 

Below is the full schedule for the year.

Boston College Baseball 2026 Schedule:

Feb. 13: vs. Seton Hall (Puerto Rico Challenge) 

Feb. 14: vs. Houston (Puerto Rico Challenge) 

Feb. 15: vs. Washington (Puerto Rico Challenge) 

Feb. 20: at La Salle

Feb. 21: at Northwestern

Feb. 22: at Cornell

Feb. 24: vs. Merrimack 

Feb. 27-March 1: at FGCU 

March 3-4: at FIU

March 6-8: at Miami

March 10: at UConn

March 13-15: at NC State

March 17: vs. Sacred Heart

March 18: vs. UMass Lowell

March 20-22: vs. Cal

March 24: vs. Maine

March 25: vs. Merrimack

March 27-29: vs. Virginia

March 31: at Northeastern

April 2-4: at UNC

April 7: Beanpot

April 8: vs. Dartmouth

April 10-12: vs. Virginia Tech

April 14: Beanpot

April 15: vs. UConn

April 17-19: vs. Duke

April 21: vs. Maine

April 24-26: at Notre Dame

April 28: at UMass Lowell

May 1-3: at Clemson

May 9-10: vs. NJIT

May 14-16: vs. Georgia Tech

