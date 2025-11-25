Boston College Baseball Releases 2026 Schedule
Boston College baseball has released its 2026 campaign.
Birdball will open its season competing in the Puerto Rico Challenge from Feb. 13-16. The team will take on Seton Hall on Feb. 13, Houston on Feb. 14, and Washington on Feb. 15.
After returning, BC will hit the road to play La Salle on Feb. 20, Northwestern on Feb. 21, and Cornell on Feb. 22. The Eagles’ home opener will be versus Merrimack on Feb. 24.
Boston College’s stand alone games are at UConn on March 10, vs. Sacred Heart on March 17, vs. UMass Lowell on March 18, vs. Maine on March 24, vs. Merrimack on March 25, at Northeastern on March 31, vs. Dartmouth on April 8, vs. UConn on April 15, vs. Maine on April 21, and at UMass Lowell on April 28.
Boston College starts ACC play with a three-game set at Miami from March 6-8. Other conference series include at NC State from March 13-15, vs. Cal from March 20-22, vs. Virginia from March 27-29, at UNC from April 2-4, vs. Virginia Tech from April 10-12, vs. Duke from April 17-19, at Notre Dame from April 24-26, at Clemson from May 1-3, and vs. Georgia Tech from May 14-16.
The non-conference series include a three-game set at Florida Gulf Coast from Feb. 27-March 1, a two-game set at FIU from March 3-4, and a two-game set vs. NJIT from May 9-10.
The Eagles will also compete in the 2026 Beanpot on April 7 and 14.
Below is the full schedule for the year.
Boston College Baseball 2026 Schedule:
Feb. 13: vs. Seton Hall (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 14: vs. Houston (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 15: vs. Washington (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 20: at La Salle
Feb. 21: at Northwestern
Feb. 22: at Cornell
Feb. 24: vs. Merrimack
Feb. 27-March 1: at FGCU
March 3-4: at FIU
March 6-8: at Miami
March 10: at UConn
March 13-15: at NC State
March 17: vs. Sacred Heart
March 18: vs. UMass Lowell
March 20-22: vs. Cal
March 24: vs. Maine
March 25: vs. Merrimack
March 27-29: vs. Virginia
March 31: at Northeastern
April 2-4: at UNC
April 7: Beanpot
April 8: vs. Dartmouth
April 10-12: vs. Virginia Tech
April 14: Beanpot
April 15: vs. UConn
April 17-19: vs. Duke
April 21: vs. Maine
April 24-26: at Notre Dame
April 28: at UMass Lowell
May 1-3: at Clemson
May 9-10: vs. NJIT
May 14-16: vs. Georgia Tech