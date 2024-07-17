Former BC Standout Matt Milano Earns High Praise from NFL; The Rundown: July 17, 2024
Former Boston College and current Buffalo Bills standout Matt Milano was named the third-best off-ball linebacker by NFL executives, coaches and scouts on Tuesday, per a survey conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen, among others.
"Great mover with instincts -- an elite zone coverage player," a veteran NFL defensive coach said in the article. "Not as good in man, but for what [the Bills] do he's perfect. Just an OK blitzer."
Milano returned to the Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp on June 11 after not seeing the field since Week 5 of last season due to a season-ending leg fracture.
Milano has played a pivotal role with the Bills practically ever since they took him with the 163rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He's started for Buffalo in 74-of-90 career games, including just five starts in the 16 contests of his rookie campaign. Milano's best season thus far was in 2022, when not only did he make his first Pro Bowl appearance but he was also named a First Team All-Pro.
Milano only trails San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner and Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith on the prestigious top 10 list.
Milano was a starting linebacker for Boston College in 2015 and 2016. In 25 games, he combined for 118 tackles, including 28.5 for loss, 13 sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and his lone interception was returned for a touchdown.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
47 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College lacrosse junior Mallory Hasselbeck challenged her father and 18-year NFL veteran Matt Hasselbeck in an accuracy challenge ahead of the 2024 Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game.
- There was a ton of excitement in the Boston College football weight room, as the players constantly hyped each other up.
- Boston College men's hockey's Will Smith and Jacob Fowler are going head-to-head in the semifinals of a bracket to determine the Hockey East Play of the Year. Both plays came against Boston University as Smith sniped a goal and Fowler made a diving save. Click this link to see the plays and cast your vote.
- Boston College lacrosse graduate Belle Smith was named a College Sports Communicator Third-Team Academic All-American after graduating with a 3.67 GPA. Smith finished her stellar four-year career fourth in school history in points (294) and goals (197) and sixth in assists (97).
- With the early access launch of EA Sports College Football 25, former Boston College standout running back AJ Dillon is replaying his career with the Eagles in the Road to Glory game mode.
