Former BC Standout Zay Flowers Partnering with M&T Bank, The Rundown: August 7, 2024
Former Boston College standout and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers announced he was partnering with M&T Bank, which has naming rights to the Ravens stadium, on Sunday. The two parties will promote a commitment to building financial success through in-person appearances and social media and Flowers spoke about this addition to his football career after Tuesday's training camp practice.
"I'm looking forward to my partnership with M&T Bank," Flowers said. "I'm looking forward to what we can do for Baltimore and the kids in this community. I know M&T Bank's been involved with kids and they've been doing this for over 20 years in Baltimore, so I look forward to getting to work, helping everybody in the community, getting to know Baltimore even more and going to work with M&T Bank."
Now that the 23-year-old will use his platform to help kids in Baltimore, he reflected on his youth and how Tuesday's moment has always been a dream of his.
"You're a kid with dreams and you want to get (to the NFL), but at the same time, you've got to know what comes with it and the responsibilities you have as a professional athlete," Flowers said. "My goal was always to give back. I've been one of those kids that helped the community, helped those kids, gave back, or even just took a picture, whatever it was to make that kid's moment. You can make or break his life just by meeting him and giving him something positive."
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
26 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock and BC first baseman Kyle Wolff along with the rest of the Eagles baseball team honored the late Pete Frates on the 10th anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.
- BC football defensive backs Max Tucker, Isaiah Farris and Kahlil Ali stood out during Tuesday's practice.
- BC men's soccer returned to training ahead of the upcoming season.
