Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 3
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 3
1. Puka Nacua at Eagles
2. CeeDee Lamb at Bears
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Ravens
4. Malik Nabers vs. Chiefs
5. Ja’Marr Chase at Vikings
6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Saints
7. Nico Collins at Jaguars
8. Drake London at Panthers
9. Justin Jefferson vs. Bengals
10. Garrett Wilson at Buccaneers
Complete Week 3 wide receiver rankings
Week 3 Start ‘Em: Wide receivers
Start of the Week
Rome Odunze vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Odunze has become a fantasy star in his first two weeks, scoring a combined 47.5 points. He’s also seen 20 targets, which is the most on the team. Next up is a favorable date against the Cowboys, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers in their first two games. I also like DJ Moore this week, so you can start both Bears wideouts.
Start ‘Em
Zay Flowers vs. Lions (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): Flowers had had a great start to the season, scoring a combined 43 fantasy points in his first two games. I like him to be a star again this week against the Lions in a game with a total of 51.5 (O/U) on DraftKings. Detroit has allowed the second-most fantasy points to wideouts dating back to 2024, and Odunze beat them for 31.8 points just last weekend.
Tetairoa McMillan vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McMillan has already become the alpha wideout in Carolina, leading the team in targets, catches, yards and fantasy points. He should remain in starting lineups against the Falcons, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers this year. What’s more, no team has allowed more points to receivers lined out wide since last season.
DK Metcalf at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Metcalf has had a slow start to the season, as he’s scored just 23.3 combined fantasy points. Regardless, I’m keeping him active in a plus matchup against the Patriots. In their first two games, New England’s defense has allowed four wide receivers to beat them for 13-plus fantasy points. That includes three wideouts who have gone over 16 points against them.
Michael Pittman Jr. at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. had a lesser stat line last week, but that’s understandable when you factor in a tough matchup against Denver. I like him as a flex starter this week, as he faces a Titans' defense that’s allowed the fifth-most points to perimeter receivers in the first two weeks. Pittman Jr. has also averaged nearly 14 points in his 10 career games against them.
More Starts
• Keon Coleman vs. Dolphins (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• George Pickens at Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Hollywood Brown at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Wide receivers
Sit of the Week
Tee Higgins at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Higgins has had a slow statistical start to the season, scoring just 20.9 fantasy points in his first two games. He’ll now be catching passes from Jake Browning, not Joe Burrow, which hurts his ceiling. He also has a tough matchup against the Vikings, who have held DJ Moore and Drake London to a combined 14.5 fantasy points in their first two games of the year.
Sit ‘Em
Jerry Jeudy vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jeudy remains the top wideout in Cleveland, but this week’s matchup against the Packers is a difficult one. Their defense has been tough on wideouts, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to the position dating back to last year. In 2025, Green Bay has held Terry McLaurin and Amon-Ra St. Brown to fewer than 10 points. At best, Jeudy is a risk-reward flex starter.
Travis Hunter vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Is it possible we’ve overrated Hunter? In his first two games, he ranks third in snaps played among Jaguars wideouts and has scored just 14.5 combined fantasy points. Next up is a tough matchup against the Texans, who have held Mike Evans, Davante Adams and Emeka Egbuka to fewer than 13 points in the first two weeks. Clearly, Hunter comes with major risk.
Chris Olave vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Olave is seeing plenty of targets (23) from Spencer Rattler, but they haven’t equated to much fantasy success. In fact, Olave has scored just 23.8 points in the first two games. The Seahawks haven’t had a wide receiver score more than 14.8 points against them this season, and they’re particularly tough at home. If you have depth, I’d keep Olave on the bench.
Calvin Ridley vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ridley has seen 14 targets in his first two games of the season, but he’s averaging just 7.7 points. Next up is a date with the Colts, who have held Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton to fewer than nine fantasy points in each of their first two games. Ridley has also scored fewer than seven points against Indianapolis in three of their five meetings.
More Sits
• Jaylen Waddle at Bills (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Devonta Smith vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Quentin Johnston vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.