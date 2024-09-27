Former Boston College Baseball Pitcher Added to Fall League Roster, The Rundown: September 27, 2024
Former Boston College baseball right-handed pitcher Joey Mancini has been added to the Surprise Saguaros’ roster. The team is a part of MLB’s Arizona Fall League.
The Fairfield, Conn., native spent four seasons with the Eagles from 2019-2022. In his 55 games played which included 32 starts, he allowed 200 hits, 143 runs (123 earned), 31 home runs, walked 82 batters, and struck out 131. He notched a 9-13 overall record and 5.91 ERA in 187.1 innings pitched.
Mancini was selected as the No. 463 overall pick (15th round) in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros and has spent the past two seasons in the MiLb. In 2024, Mancini appeared in 27 games and allowed 73 hits, 33 runs (25 earned), five home runs, walked 44 batters, and struck out 107. He tallied an 8-5 record and 2.12 ERA.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Dartmouth | TBD
- Field Hockey: Boston College at Louisville | 11 a.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Cross Country: Boston College at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational | 1:20 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College at Duke | ACCNX | 4 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
14 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College Athletics announced its Eagles of the Week, women’s soccer forward Ava Lung and football defensive back Carter Davis. Lung scored a goal in each of Boston College’s wins over Grambling State and Virginia Tech. Carter tallied five tackles (four solo and one assisted), one forced fumble, and one interception in the Eagles win over Michigan State on Saturday.
- College football analyst Tom Luginbill released his Top 8 ACC Quarterbacks List. Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos came in at No. 5.
- The Boston College men’s basketball program shared a video from practice on Thursday.
