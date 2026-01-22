Boston College Football Lands 27th Transfer Portal Commit with EMU Offensive Lineman
In this story:
Although the ability to enter the transfer portal officially closed on Jan. 16, the Boston College football program still remains on the lookout for talent that could benefit the program for the 2026 season from the thousands of players who practically became “free agents” during the 14-day window.
On Friday night, the Eagles picked up their 27th transfer recruit, Owen Snively — an offensive tackle from Eastern Michigan.
BC head coach Bill O’Brien brought up Snively during his first offseason press conference on Tuesday, and Snively confirmed hat he was en route to Chestnut Hill, Mass., by taking to social media to declare his signing.
“Long overdue, Comin Home!” said the Freemont, N.H., native.
As a graduate student in 2025, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Tilton High School product started in 10 games and appeared in 11 on the offensive line. He even notched one solo tackle, at Miami (Ohio) on Oct. 18.
Snively did not make any appearances in 2024 but saw action in 10 games in 2023, including making his EMU debut against Howard on Sept. 1. He earned Academic All-MAC honors in his first season with the Eagles as well.
Originally, Snively played at Colorado State. In his final season (2022), he picked up six starts in eight appearances, but he did not see the field in 2021 after redshirting his true freshman year (2020).
2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:
- Owen Snively | Graduate Student | Offensive Lineman | Freemont, N.H. | 6-4, 300 | Previous School: Eastern Michigan/Colorado State
- Justin Medlock | Senior | Linebacker | Missouri City, Texas | 6-0, 223 | Previous School: SMU/Utah
- Landon Wright | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Fresno, Calif. | 5-11, 173 | Previous School: Washington State
- Bryce LaFollette | Redshirt Junior | Punter | Chesapeake Beach, Md. | 6-3, 210 | Previous School: Towson/Virginia Tech
- Jani Norwood | Redshirt Freshman | Offensive Lineman | Ramsuer, N.C. | 6-4, 290 | Previous School: UNC
- Vegeur Jean Jumeau | Offensive Tackle | Nashville, Tenn. | 6-8, 288 | Previous School: Tennessee State
- Kris Jones | Freshman | Linebacker | Stafford, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Georgia
- Christian Hudson | Defensive Tackle | Daytona Beach, Fla. | 6-1, 300 | Previous School: Colorado
- Bodie Kahoun | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Roanoke, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Notre Dame
- Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State
- Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate
- Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida
- Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central
- Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas
- Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland
- Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte
- Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland
- Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty
- Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
- KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
- Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
- Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
- Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
- Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
- Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
- Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
- John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross
There's more on Boston College Eagles On SI:
Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz