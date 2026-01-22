Boston College Football Lands 27th Transfer Portal Commit with EMU Offensive Lineman

Although the ability to enter the transfer portal officially closed on Jan. 16, the Boston College football program still remains on the lookout for talent that could benefit the program for the 2026 season from the thousands of players who practically became “free agents” during the 14-day window.

On Friday night, the Eagles picked up their 27th transfer recruit, Owen Snively — an offensive tackle from Eastern Michigan.

BC head coach Bill O’Brien brought up Snively during his first offseason press conference on Tuesday, and Snively confirmed hat he was en route to Chestnut Hill, Mass., by taking to social media to declare his signing.

“Long overdue, Comin Home!” said the Freemont, N.H., native.

As a graduate student in 2025, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Tilton High School product started in 10 games and appeared in 11 on the offensive line. He even notched one solo tackle, at Miami (Ohio) on Oct. 18.

Snively did not make any appearances in 2024 but saw action in 10 games in 2023, including making his EMU debut against Howard on Sept. 1. He earned Academic All-MAC honors in his first season with the Eagles as well.

Originally, Snively played at Colorado State. In his final season (2022), he picked up six starts in eight appearances, but he did not see the field in 2021 after redshirting his true freshman year (2020).

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

There's more on Boston College Eagles On SI: