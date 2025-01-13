Former Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Scores Game-Winning Goal for Ducks, The Rundown: January 13, 2025
Former Boston College and current Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier scored two goals in the Ducks 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
The first goal was at the 1:18 mark of the third period to give Anaheim a 2-0 lead and the second was the game-winning goal in overtime at 1:52.
So far this season, the 20-year-old has appeared in 43 games for the Ducks and tallied seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points.
Gauthier spent two seasons with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 71 games and tallied 54 goals and 48 assists for 102 points.
Today’s Schedule:
Men’s Basketball: Boston College at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women’s Basketball: No. 19 UNC 80, Boston College 67.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
32 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College softball program shared photos from its practice on Sunday via social media.
- Boston College class of 2026 EDGE commit Mason Leak has received an offer from Syracuse.
- Former Boston College and current Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen recorded five total tackles (four solo and one assisted), two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a sack in the Broncos 31-7 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"It's more like the boys' game now. There is so much off-the-court stuff that now surrounds it."- Sarah Behn
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social