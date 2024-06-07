Former Boston College Pitcher Lands New Job, The Rundown: June 7, 2024
Former Boston College pitcher Chris Lambert has landed a new job with Major League Baseball. Lambert will be the new Vice President of Business Development.
The Calif., native played for the Eagles from 2002-04 before being drafted as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. During his senior year with the Eagles, Lambert recorded a 6-4 record, 3.02 ERA, and struck out 107 batters.
Lambert made his league debut in 2008 with the Detroit Tigers. During his time in the majors, he recorded a 1-3 record with a 7.36 ERA, making appearances in 14 games including three starts. Lambert pitched a total of 33 innings and allowed 51 hits, 32 runs (27 earned), walked 14 batters, and struck out 26. He also had a brief stint with the Baltimore Orioles in 2009.
According to the MLB Press Release, Lambert has been working as an investment banker for the past ten years.
Today’s Schedule:
Track and Field: NCAA Championships | Eugene, Ore. | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Eagles Results:
Track and Field: Emma Tavella finished in 5th place in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase with a 9:54.31 time. The score advances her to the finals on Saturday
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
87 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College Eagles football team sent out multiple offers including to class of 2025 WR Terry Shelton and class of 2026 QB Tayden Kawaa.
- Boston College athletics released its single game tickets for the 2024 season.
- Boston College women’s basketball guard Kaylah Ivey recorded 191 assists last season which was the 17th most in the NCAA.
Special Media:
Check out our…
