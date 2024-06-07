Former Boston College Pitcher Lands New Job, The Rundown: June 7, 2024

BC Bulletin

Former Boston College pitcher Chris Lambert has landed a new job with Major League Baseball. Lambert will be the new Vice President of Business Development. 

The Calif., native played for the Eagles from 2002-04 before being drafted as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. During his senior year with the Eagles, Lambert recorded a 6-4 record, 3.02 ERA, and struck out 107 batters. 

Lambert made his league debut in 2008 with the Detroit Tigers. During his time in the majors, he recorded a 1-3 record with a 7.36 ERA, making appearances in 14 games including three starts. Lambert pitched a total of 33 innings and allowed 51 hits, 32 runs (27 earned), walked 14 batters, and struck out 26. He also had a brief stint with the Baltimore Orioles in 2009. 

According to the MLB Press Release, Lambert has been working as an investment banker for the past ten years. 

Today’s Schedule:

Track and Field: NCAA Championships | Eugene, Ore. | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Eagles Results:

Track and Field: Emma Tavella finished in 5th place in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase with a 9:54.31 time. The score advances her to the finals on Saturday

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

87 days. 

Did You Notice? 

  • The Boston College Eagles football team sent out multiple offers including to class of 2025 WR Terry Shelton and class of 2026 QB Tayden Kawaa. 
  • Boston College athletics released its single game tickets for the 2024 season. 
  • Boston College women’s basketball guard Kaylah Ivey recorded 191 assists last season which was the 17th most in the NCAA. 

