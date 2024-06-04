Four Boston College Lacrosse Standouts Invited to U.S. U20 Women's Training Camp
Boston College lacrosse standouts Shea Baker, Lydia Colasante, Shea Dolce and Emma LoPinto were invited to the U.S. Women's U20 Training Camp on Tuesday afternoon, per a press release. It'll be held June 19-21 at the USA Headquarters in Sparks, Md.
Baker, Colasante, Dolce and LoPinto helped lead the Eagles to a 20-3 record that ended with ACC Championship and National Championship titles.
LoPinto finished the season third on the team in goals (58) and points (86), and was second on the Eagles in assists (28). She was a second-team All-ACC selection and third-team IWLCA All-American. LoPinto was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team for her efforts in the journey to help lead BC to its second-ever National Championship title.
Dolce, Boston College's shutdown goalkeeper, finished the season first in the ACC in goals-against average (8.75) and save percentage (.470). The sophomore was named the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year before being named to the ACC All-Tournament Team. The sophomore made 21 saves during Championship Weekend, including nine in the thrilling 14-13 National Championship victory over Northwestern.
Baker, a sophomore midfielder, logged career highs in every stat category, as she scored nine times with 24 draw controls, 13 caused turnovers, and 17 ground balls. An argument can be made that her best performance came in the NCAA Quarterfinals win over Michigan with three caused turnovers and a personal-high five ground balls.
Colasante, a freshman defender, finished the season with 11 caused turnovers, 24 ground balls and five draw controls. She was named to the ACC-All Freshman Team for her efforts. Colasante especially locked down opponents come tournament time, as she caused two turnovers and four ground balls in both the ACC semifinals and the NCAA semifinals
Boston College had four of the 32 players invited to the camp and following it, a total of 22 players will be invited to another training camp at Northwestern University from July 18-20. The team will then have one final brief camp at Stanford University in August before leading to Hong Kong, China for the 2024 World Lacrosse Women's U20 Championship from August 15-24.