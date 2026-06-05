'In the Trinidad Chambliss Category': How Boston College QB Mason McKenzie's Former Coaches View his Potential

There is an artistry in spinning a football correctly, where the zip on the leather makes the ball cut through the air with almost no wobble. The laces of the ball become nearly invisible to the naked eye.

Coaches at the highest level can often identify this trait in quarterback prospects within just a few minutes of watching them throw.

When former Saginaw Valley State head coach Ryan Brady brought Mason McKenzie, Boston College football’s projected 2026 starter, to a summer camp as a recruit from Caledonia High School, it took less than about 10 throws to see that McKenzie had it.

“I think we offered him in about five minutes,” said Brady. “We watched him throw just a couple passes and saw the ball spin off his finger. He has what I’d call a live arm, and we were impressed right away. We knew right away that he was special.”

But what separated McKenzie from other recruits was not just his arm.

His legs were the real divider — a weapon that carried the Caledonia Vikings to a Division 1 state title game in 2022 against Belleville.

At the time, Belleville was quarterbacked by the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Bryce Underwood, and Caledonia was the smallest Division 1 program in the state.

“Because he’s so fast, he can extend plays,” Derek Pennington, McKenzie’s high school coach, said. “He does a lot of stuff with the ball that just comes out of nowhere. He’s a hard kid to deal with.”

In his senior campaign, McKenzie generated 1,375 passing yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions.

On the ground, however, he manufactured an additional 1,552 yards and 19 scores.

“We were watching his film, and when he got out in the open, it was over,” Brady said. “When the pocket collapses, Mason’s gonna find ways to slip out. And when he slips out, it’s going big.”

Off the field, McKenzie and Brady hit it off instantly as well.

So when the time came to make a decision about the future of his career, the choice was easy.

Saginaw was the place that recruited him the hardest, and one of McKenzie’s priorities was to see the field as soon as possible.

“I felt like he could take me places,” McKenzie said of Brady.

After redshirting his freshman year, McKenzie completed his first full season as SVSU's starting signal caller in 2024.

He led the team in both passing (2,054 yards, 14 touchdowns) and rushing (662 yards, 6 touchdowns) categories and was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Freshman of the Year.

After this past season, his second as the starter, McKenzie began to draw attention from programs at the highest level of college football.

On top of accumulating 2,086 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air, McKenzie nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing threshold and added 10 scores on the ground, leading to GLIAC Player of the Year honors.

Somewhat ironically, Brady tried to steer McKenzie away from running with the ball as much as he could — he felt it was reckless and would risk his ability to stay on the field.

But the speedy playmaker found different ways to produce those gains, oftentimes against Brady’s desire.

“He’s just got that knack to escape,” Brady said. “We call it spontaneous genius. Mason has a lot of spontaneous genius. So when you think something’s a bad play, not a good play call, all of a sudden it’s an unbelievable play. And so that’s what’s going to get everybody at BC excited.”

First look at @BCFootball QB Mason McKenzie at Spring practice #1.



He puts a ton of zip on the ball. Definitely undersized, but a bazooka of an arm. pic.twitter.com/5HA8ez6xaG — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) March 10, 2026

As a player who routinely makes plays with his feet on broken protections, adjusting to pressure on the fly comes naturally to McKenzie.

Constantly, Pennington is reminded of how McKenzie is an elite processor of the game in this way.

“He just understands football so well,” Pennington said. “What I liked about him was when he came off the field, if he screwed something up, he already knew what he did. He would come off and be like ‘Yeah, I misread that. That wasn’t the right read.’ The game comes pretty slow for him.”

The leap from the top of Division II to a Power-Four, Division-I program is not small by any means, and doubts about McKenzie’s readiness to perform highly in the ACC are going to persist until he either proves them wrong or doesn’t.

But McKenzie is not the only one to attempt this transition.

Last year, former Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the 2024 GLIAC Player of the Year, was recruited to Oxford, Miss., by former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. When he first arrived, he was there to serve as a third string for the Rebels.

But after earning the backup role in fall training camp, former starting quarterback Austin Simmons suffered a bad ankle injury in early September, and Chambliss assumed the role.

The rest now holds a special chapter in Ole Miss football history, as Chambliss guided the Rebels to a College Football Playoff semifinal berth and finished eighth in Heisman voting.

Happily for BC fans, Brady is confident that McKenzie can make this trend continue — not necessarily in the sense that he will bring the Eagles to the CFP in 2026, but that he can succeed more than outsiders are guessing at.

Both quarterbacks had nearly identical statistics in their final respective years in the GLIAC, but McKenzie is more polished as a quarterback in several ways, Pennington and Brady declared.

“In [McKenzie], you’re getting a guy in the Trinidad Chambliss category,” Brady said. “As a redshirt freshman at [Saginaw], [McKenzie] went on the road at Ferris State against [Chambliss], and the game went down to the wire. A lot of people said that [McKenzie] outplayed [Chambliss] in that game.”

According to McKenzie, experience is the thing that matters most.

“There’s no substitute for playing football,” McKenzie said. “I got to play football at a college level for two years, started there, and had two pretty productive years. At the end of the day, there’s no substitute for actually going out there and doing it, no matter the level that you’re at.”

Utilizing McKenzie “correctly” by freeing up his legs is necessary toward maximizing his potential, according to Pennington.

“I just hope they use Mason as a dual-threat,” Pennington said. “Like, I can’t imagine taking Mason and not having some run options for him. He’s just so good in space and running the ball.”

“We have to do the things that he’s good at. … We’re not gonna try to stuff him into a system that doesn’t fit.”



Bill O’Brien on transfer QB Mason McKenzie, who is a dual-threat that rushed for 1,673 yards at his prior school, Saginaw Valley State. pic.twitter.com/3IGY79edM6 — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) January 20, 2026

In terms of rushing last season, sacks included, BC’s quarterbacks combined for just 29 total rushing yards and one touchdown.

The expectation — if McKenzie is ultimately named the Eagles’ Week One starter — is that figure should change drastically in 2026, although it might take some adjusting for BC head coach BillO’Brien, who is going to be the offensive playcaller this year.

“I think once Bill sees Mason explode a few times, he’ll be finding creative ways to take advantage of that part of his skillset,” Brady said. “And so I think that’ll just be something that they’ll probably add in.”

“Bill’s one of the best in the business. He’s been at Alabama coaching guys like that, dual-threat guys, and he always adapts to the skill of his players.”

McKenzie’s dynamic, multifaceted play style has not changed since the fourth grade, when he first started playing quarterback.

He sees his game like a juxtaposition to stagnancy, and if there is room for an off-schedule play, he is committed to executing it.

“You can’t just contain me in the pocket like some quarterbacks,” McKenzie said. “If you play man coverage without a spy, then it could get dangerous for the defense, as far as me using my legs.”

With only spring ball as a sample size, it is far too early to predict if O’Brien selected the right man for the job.

Mic’d up with QB Mason McKenzie 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/B42pONhG0x — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) March 20, 2026

But if his former coaches have any say in the matter, the answer is blatantly obvious.

“I’m very confident in saying that Mason is just what the doctor ordered there,” Brady said. “Working with a guy like O’Brien, I’m sure he’s just chomping at the bit, drooling to get him going.”

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