Four Eagles Set to Participate in ACC’s Unity Tour, The Rundown: July 12, 2024
Four Boston College Eagles were selected to participate in the ACC’s 2024 Unity Tour, a multi-day event that gives student-athletes an opportunity to experience and learn more about social justice topics, monuments, and the history behind it.
Football defensive back Kahlil Ali, women’s basketball guard JaKayla Thompson, men’s basketball forward Elijah Strong, and softball outfielder Tannis Jackin will be the Eagles representatives.
This year’s event takes place from July 11-14 in Charleston, S.C., and will feature men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant as a keynote speaker.
“The annual ACC Unity Tour is an event that provides valuable educational opportunities for our student-athletes and school administrators in areas of social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D in the official press release. "This event is part of ACC UNITE's ongoing efforts, and we appreciate the support from our terrific partners in Ally, Gatorade, and the Capital One Orange Bowl as they join us in the meaningful initiative. We are extremely proud of ACC UNITE's ongoing efforts and our commitment in this extremely important area will remain a priority."
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
52 days.
Did You Notice?
- Three-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Kuol Kuol has committed to Purdue. The rising senior had an offer and took an official visit to Boston College during his recruiting process.
- Boston College women’s hockey players Molly Jordan and Sammy Taber were chosen to be a part of USA Hockey’s National Festival which takes place in August.
- The Boston College women’s lacrosse team profiled senior midfielder Belle Smith on social media on Thursday. During her collegiate career, Smith made Eagles history with the fourth-most points (294) and goals (197), as well as the sixth-most assists (97). "THANK YOU to @BCwlax for introducing me to real-life superhumans,” said Smith. “My teammates and staff have changed my life. I love you all an absurd amount! BOOKEND BABY!"
Special Media:
