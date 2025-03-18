How to Watch: Boston College Softball at Bryant
The Boston College Eagles softball team is looking to snap its six-game losing streak as it travels to Smithfield, R.I., for a midweek game against the Bryant Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles (10-11) have had a rollercoaster start to its season, but have gone winless in ACC play so far, boasting an 0-6 record. Boston College has been swept by No. 25 Cal and Virginia, both on the road.
As for the Bulldogs (7-13), they have also struggled this season, but are coming off a doubleheader split against Bethune-Cookman. Last week, Bryant lost the opening game 6-3 and took the finale 5-3.
This will be the last contest for Bryant before opening conference play with a three-game set against Maine this weekend.
For Boston College, this will be its last road game before an 18-game home stand at Harrington Athletics Village which runs through April 15. The Eagles have yet to play a home game this year.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
Who: Boston College Eagles and Bryant Bulldogs
When: Wednesday, March 19 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Conaty Park, Smithfield, R.I.
TV: ESPN+
Last Outing, Bryant: The Bulldogs split its doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman last Wednesday, losing the opener 6-3 and taking the finale 5-3.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles got swept by the Virginia Cavaliers over the weekend 3-1, 4-2, and 9-8.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on April 10, 2024. Boston College defeated Bryant 9-0 in five innings.