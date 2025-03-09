Boston College Softball Swept by Cal in First ACC Series of Season
The Boston College Eagles (10-8, 0-3 ACC) softball team lost to the Cal Golden Bears (19-4, 3-0 ACC) 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.
Unlike the first two games of the series, the finale was more defensive to start. The teams both recorded goose eggs in the first two innings.
Boston College tacked on the first run of the day in the top of the third inning on an RBI single by catcher Hannah Slike.
Cal catcher Lagi Quiroga tied things up in the home half of the inning with an RBI single.
The Eagles responded in the fourth and regained the lead after plating a pair of runs. The first came from a solo home run by designated player Makenna Segal and the second came off an RBI single by center fielder Kali Case.
The Golden Bears secured the win with three unanswered runs in the next two innings. In the fourth, Cal cut into its deficit with a solo home run by first baseman Tianna Bell and scored the game-tying and eventual game-winning runs on a two-RBI single by left fielder Kaylee Pond in the fifth.
Boston College only had a sole base runner down the stretch when first baseman Meghan Schouten drew a one-out walk in the sixth but was caught stealing to end the frame.
Pitcher Kelly Colleran started in the circle for the Eagles. In her latest outing, the sophomore pitched a complete game and allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks as well as struck out three.
The loss marks the first time the Eagles have been swept this season. Cal also took the first two games 5-3 on Friday and 12-4 on Saturday.
Next up, Boston College travels to Charlottesville, Va., for a three-game set against the Virginia Cavaliers next weekend.