No. 12 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Cruises Past UAlbany: The Rundown

No. 12 Boston College women’s lacrosse picked up a 22-5 road win over UAlbany on Monday.

The Eagles got out to an 11-0 lead after the first quarter. Marissa White, Molly Driscoll, Giulia Colarusso, Avery Hudson, Hanna Davis, and Kylee Colbert each scored in the opening frame. White and Colbert scored multiple goals in the quarter.

Boston College’s hot offense continued as it outscored UAlbany 5-2 in the second to take a commanding 16-2 lead into halftime. White, Colarusso, Davis, and Lily Kondas recorded goals in the frame.

UAlbany opened the scoring in the second half to make it 16-3, but the Eagles responded and scored four unanswered goals to extend their lead 20-3 going into the final 15 minutes of play with goals from Colbert, Colarusso, Davis, and Caroline Chisholm.

Each team scored twice in the fourth to make the final score 22-5. In the final frame, Peyton Oliver and Kelly Blake scored for the Eagles.

Next up, Boston College travels to No. 15 Loyola Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Face-off is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Rundown: Tuesday March 31, 2026:

Boston College women's basketball signee Ke’Adriah Butler has reopened her recruitment. She signed with the Eagles on Nov. 17, 2025, as a part of the Eagles' class of 2026.

Due to recent coaching staff changes at Boston College, my recruitment has officially reopened.



I’m grateful for the opportunity I had, but I’m now looking for a new program . Coaches, please feel free to reach out, Contact me or TJ Perry Cell -(317) 626-0662 @CoachTJPerry pic.twitter.com/gFL6mEDnoB — ke’adriah butler . (@cbg_driah) March 30, 2026

Class of 2027 punter Evan Wozniak visited Boston College during spring practice on Monday. He is a product of Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Wis.

Had a great time at Boston College today!Big thank you to @CoachThurin and @Coachnmcgriff48 for having me. Looking forward to being back soon!@Coach_Radke @CoachHarris28 @ArrowheadFB pic.twitter.com/RkYdjgIg4g — Evan Wozniak (@EvanWozniak10) March 30, 2026

Class of 2028 kicker Jack Hills visited Boston College on Monday for spring practice.

Had a great time at @BCFootball this week! Thank you to @CoachThurin and @Coachnmcgriff48 for having me and the rest of the staff for their hospitality and help in learning about Boston College! Go Eagles!



@HKA_Tanalski @moorepete18 @shanee_mc @Briggs_bourg @BHS220Football pic.twitter.com/krYLrxUmMV — Jack Hills (@Jack_Hills20) March 30, 2026

Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:

Men's Golf: Boston College at Maridoe Invitational- 13th Place, +50

Markus Lam- T-3rd Place, -1

Tony Yin- T-56th Place, +14

Jack Pogorelc- T-61st Place, +15

Tommy Mangan- 73rd Place, +22

Connor Chisum- 75th Place, +42

Boston College 22, UAlbany 5

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:

Men's Golf: Boston College at Maridoe Invitational | Carrollton, Texas | Live Stats

Baseball: No. 22 Boston College vs. Maine | 3 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Softball: Boston College at Providence | 4 p.m. | Friars Live | Live Video | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

158 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

[On being selected in the WNBA draft]: “All weekend other players – people I have played with and competed against over the years — kept saying to each other that we couldn’t believe this moment was here, that it was actually happening.” Carolyn Swords

We'll Leave You With This:

LUKE MURRAY AND HIS DAD BILL MURRAY SHARE SPECIAL MOMENT



With UConn assistant Luke Murray set to take over as Boston College’s head coach next season, he had a big hug and moment with his dad Bill Murray after UConn’s thrilling win over Duke to advance to the final four. pic.twitter.com/cjuViCU67y — Alex Flum (@AlexFlumTV) March 30, 2026

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