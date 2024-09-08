Jayson Tatum Visits Boston College Women’s Basketball Team, The Rundown: September 8, 2024
In this story:
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was on Boston College’s campus on Saturday just hours prior to the Eagles football home opener vs. Duquesne.
The NBA champion visited the Eagles women’s basketball team which the program shared on social media afterwards.
“Had a Champ stop by today,” wrote the women’s basketball program via X. “Great to see you, @jaytatum0!”
Tatum quoted the post with two fingers crossed emojis.
Today's Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at Harry Anderson Trophy (New Haven, Conn.), at Toni Deutsch (Cambridge, Mass.), at Pine Trophy (New London, Conn.), at Harvard Invite (Cambridge, Mass.) | TBD
- Women's Soccer: Cal State Fullerton at Boston College | 1 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Field Hockey: No. 17 Boston College at No. 1 Northwestern | ACC/Big Ten Challenge | 4 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Central Connecticut State 0.
Binghamton 3, Boston College 2.
- Football: Boston College 56, Duquesne 0.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
33 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s hockey sold out its new season tickets for the upcoming season.
- Class of 2026 running back Wesley Gallant attended the Boston College vs. Duquesne game. Gallant is a product of Old Orchard Beach High School in Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
- Boston College wide receiver Reed Harris scored his first collegiate touchdown on Saturday afternoon vs. Duquesne.
