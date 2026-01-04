Boston College Women’s Hockey Falls to Ranked Opponent to Open 2026

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass — As she has done in the majority of games this season, Grace Campbell kept Boston College in the game as long as she could, stopping the first 21 shots she faced, but it was only a matter of time before one of the ECAC’s most prolific attacks took control.

With 28 seconds to go in the first period, Emma Pais fired a shot past Campbell, beginning to celebrate as the puck ricocheted off of both posts. The referee immediately signaled no goal as both teams scrambled to see out the final seconds of the period. A replay review at the end of the period showed the puck trickling along the goal line but not crossing by a matter of inches, keeping the contest scoreless headed to the break.

Early in the second period, a Colgate turnover freed up a Boston College attack through the neutral zone. As the puck was entered, Sammy Taber was caught marginally offside but due to a late whistle was unaware of the call and fired a shot on Colgate’s Farah Walker. The shot drew a two minute minor for shooting after the whistle along with a ten minute misconduct for one of the Eagle’s offensive leaders.

While Colgate failed to score on the power play opportunity, the game began to swing towards the Raiders as they dominated the shot count throughout the period, finishing with a 17-7 edge. With just under nine minutes remaining, Casey Borgieli threw a harmless looking shot towards the net from the blue line before Elyssa Biederman managed to get a piece of the puck as it flew towards Campbell, redirecting it past the Hockey East leader in saves and giving Colgate a 1-0 lead.

Less than four minutes later Biederman struck again, receiving a stretch pass from Ava Wood in the neutral zone and using her speed to beat Boston College’s Madelyn Murphy down ice. One-on-one with the Eagles’ senior netminder, Biederman stick handled once as she crashed right to left across the crease before backhanding a shot in to double the advantage.

Just 1:22 into the final frame, Maxim Tremblay would be called for her second tripping of the game, this time taking down a Colgate forward on the edge of the crease. The Raiders controlled the offensive zone draw, moved the puck to Alexis Petford who carried the puck towards the goal line to the right of the Eagles’ net before sending a pass across ice to Biederman. The senior forward glided in from the blue line and ripped a shot over the shoulder of Campbell for her third of the afternoon. A singular hat flung on the ice signaled her hat-trick, as Colgate took a three goal lead that would hold up for the remainder of the game.

Boston College falls to 9-10-1 and are set to return to Hockey East play on Friday with a trip to Worcester to face Holy Cross. Colgate get back to .500 on the season, improving to 10-10-1, with a matchup against St. Lawrence looming on Friday.

