Levi Hughes Becomes Winningest Fencer in BC History, The Rundown: February 10, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Tanner Marlar

Boston College senior Epee Levi Hughes made BC history yesterday as he became the winningest fencer in school history during The Miller Invitational at North Carolina.

Hughes hails from Houston, Texas, and has called Boston College home for the past three seasons as he's slimbed the charts of BC's fencing program. Hughes eclipsed 164 wins on Saturday in the last meet of the regular season.

Today’s Eagles Schedule

Men's Golf: Palmas del Mar Collegiate

Men's Hockey: Boston College vs. Boston University (Beanpot Championship) | 7:30 p.m. ET | Live Stats

Yesterday’s Eagles Results

Women's Tennis: Boston College 2, Syracuse 5

Women's Lacrosse: Boston College 21, Boston University 6

Women's Basketball: Boston College 51, Georgia Tech 71

Countdown to Boston College Baseball’s Season Opener

4 days

Eagles Quote of the Day

“Hockey players can give each other a hard time, but ultimately this is a family. It’s really a big community of people connected by a common passion. I think that’s why we’re able to do this kind of stuff and not worry about people thinking less of us. Even at the highest level, we’re out there having fun.”

Johnny Gaudreau

Published
