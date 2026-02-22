Boston College Women’s Hockey Shuts Out Boston University on Senior Day

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Despite being locked into a third-place finish regardless of the results on the final day of the regular season, the season finale was anything but meaningless for Boston College as the Eagles welcomed in crosstown rival Boston University for Senior Day.

Four different Eagles found the back of the net to pick up a third consecutive win 4-0 and complete the season sweep of the Terriers. On the other side of the ice, Grace Campbell turned away all 24 shots she faced to highlight the contributions of the seven women senior class the Eagles honored pregame.

After Boston University killed off an early penalty, the Terriers would get their opportunity on the powerplay after the Eagles were caught with six skaters on the ice. For much of the powerplay, the Terriers worked the puck around the offensive zone but were unable to generate high quality looks. In the closing moments of the two minutes, as Boston University looked for one final shot, Cailin Flynn forced a turnover before quickly finding Sammy Taber. The junior quickly drove up ice, generating a partial rush with Ava Thomas on the opposite side. Taber split Maeve Carey and Riley Walsh with a pass towards the crease, with Thomas putting the puck in the five hole to open the scoring.

Down a skater. Up a goal. Ava Thomas. pic.twitter.com/NYJOeUUVkh — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 21, 2026

Midway through the second period, Ava Thomas picked up her second point of the afternoon as the Eagles doubled their lead. Thomas drove to the right side of the net, generating a two-on-one with only Maeve Carey in position to defend with Emma Conner on the opposite post. Thomas faked a pass, sending Carey diving trying to block, before continuing to skate towards the goal line. After patiently waiting for a passing lane to develop, Thomas slid the puck to Conner, with the redshirt senior notching her third goal of the weekend.

We are going to have this on replay all day 🔂 pic.twitter.com/0nvaEsoyhx — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 21, 2026

Less than two minutes later, Boston College struck once again as Alanna Devlin recorded her second goal of the season to begin to put away the Terriers. Emily Mara handled through traffic before firing a back handed shot towards Michelle Pasiechnyk. The netminder denied the initial shot before Devlin crashed in and sent home the rebound to make it 3-0.

Ten minutes into the final frame, Maxim Tremblay would create her own opportunity after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone. The freshman knocked the puck loose at center ice and crashed towards the net, backhanding the shot into the top of the net to seal the 82nd Women’s Battle of Comm Ave.

In the closing minutes, Boston University’s offense woke up in its pursuit for a consolation goal and something to build on ahead of an opening round matchup with Providence in the Hockey East tournament. The Terriers tested Grace Campbell five times in the final two minutes but just as the senior had done on the nineteen shots prior, she managed to stop each one. With the shutout in her final regular season game for Boston College, Campbell dropped her goals against average to just 2.18 and improved her save percentage to .937 in Hockey East play.

With the victory Boston College improved to 16-17-1 overall and 14-9-1 in Hockey East play. Boston University falls to 8-14-2 in conference and 10-20-3 across the entire regular season. In addition, Boston College moves to 47-27-8 across all 82 matchups in the Women’s Battle of Comm Ave.

Boston College returns to action Saturday February 28th in the Hockey East Quarterfinals against Vermont. The Eagles will host the game as the third seed in the tournament at 1 p.m. ET as part of a double header with the men’s hockey facing Boston University at 9 p.m. ET.

