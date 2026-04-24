Live Updates For No. 22 Boston College Baseball's Series Opener at Notre Dame

The No. 22 Boston College Eagles (31-13, 14-7 ACC) baseball team opens its road series with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-18, 7-14 ACC) on Friday night at Frank Eck Baseball Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Boston College is looking to bounce back after suffering a 6-4 midweek loss to Maine on Tuesday. The contest was tied going into the ninth inning, but Maine hit a two-run home run in the final frame to go in front and earn the win.

The loss marked the Eagles’ first midweek loss of the season. It also snapped Boston College’s seven-game win streak.

The Fighting Irish is looking for its first series win in a month. Notre Dame is coming off a 3-2 midweek win over Michigan State on Wednesday night, however the team has not won an ACC series since sweeping Clemson from March 20-22.

Since then, Notre Dame has suffered sweeps at the hands of No. 2 UNC, NC State, and No. 8 Florida State as well as recorded a series loss to No. 10 Virginia.

Left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso (4-1, 3.25 ERA) will start on the mound for the Eagles. This season, the senior has made 10 starts and allowed 51 hits, 28 runs (19 earned), walked 17 batters, and struck out 45 in 52.2 innings of work.

The Fighting Irish will go with right-handed pitcher Jack Radel (4-2, 3.61 ERA). This season, Radel has pitched 57.1 innings and allowed 42 hits, 27 runs (23 earned), walked 14 batters, and struck out 69 in 10 appearances.

In the ACC standings, Boston College is currently in third place narrowly behind Georgia Tech and UNC while Notre Dame is in last place.

The next two games of the series will be on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. None of the games will be streamed or have a radio broadcast.

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Pregame

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Boston College will be without infielder Sean Martinez, catcher Easton Masse, pitcher Luke D’Ancona, and pitcher Sean Budis for the series. Notre Dame will be without catcher Davis Johnson. Pitcher DJ Helwig is listed as a game-time decision.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. There will be no stream or radio broadcast of the game.

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