Live Updates From No. 24 Boston College Baseball's Series Opener Against Duke

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The No. 24 Boston College Eagles (28-12, 11-7 ACC) baseball team opens its three-game series with the Duke Blue Devils (22-17, 8-10 ACC) on Friday afternoon.





The Eagles are riding a four-game win streak into the matchup. During that stretch, Boston College has picked up wins over Virginia Tech 8-7 in the middle game of the series on Saturday and 6-2 in the finale on Sunday to take the series, Northeastern 3-1 in the Beanpot championship on Tuesday, and UConn 8-5 on Wednesday.

On the other side of the field, the Blue Devils are looking to bounce back from a 17-7 midweek loss to Liberty at home on Tuesday night. Duke has lost five of its last six games.

Left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso (3-1, 3.55 ERA) will get the start for the Eagles. So far this season, Colarusso has pitched 45.2 innings and allowed 48 hits, 27 runs (18 earned), walked 15 batters, and struck out 41.

The start will mark Colarusso’s 44th of his career which will break the program record for games started. He will surpass former Eagle Jacob Stevens who made 43 starts from 2016-18.

Duke will go with right-handed pitcher Aidan Weaver (4-4, 5.24 ERA). This season, Weaver has allowed 44 hits, 26 runs (all earned), walked 18 batters, and struck out 57 in 44.2 innings of work. The contest will mark Weaver’s 10th appearance and start of the year.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame:

Duke will be without Cider Canon, Nolan Johnson, Matthew Nochowitz, and Nate Brittain.

Boston College will be without Sean Martinez, Easton Masse, Joe Gold, Esteban Garcia, and Sean Budis. Pitcher Luke D'Ancona and catcher Gunnar Johnson are game-time decisions.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Duke Blue Devils

When: Friday, April 17 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Duke: The Blue Devils suffered a 17-7 home loss to the Liberty Flames on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up an 8-5 home win over the UConn Huskies on Wednesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series in the regular season from April 14-16, 2023. Duke won the series, taking the first game 6-4 and the finale 6-2. Boston College won the middle game of the set 9-6.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.