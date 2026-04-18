Frames From Boston College Baseball's Series Opening Win Against Duke: Photo Gallery

The Eagles' bats got hot early and never looked back, scoring eight runs off of six hits in the first two innings alone. Defensively, starting pitcher A.J. Colarusso threw a complete game as Boston College run-ruled the Blue Devils 11-1. The team will face Duke again on Saturday for the second game of the series.

1. Julio Solier Slides Home

Julio Solier slides onto home plate to score a run at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College shortstop Julio Solier slides home to score a run in the first inning. The sophomore scored twice in the contest.

2. Nick Wang Hits a Single

Nick Wang hits a single at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College first baseman Nick Wang hits an RBI single in the first inning.

3. A.J. Colarusso Throws a Pitch

A.J. Colarusso throws a pitch at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College pitcher A.J. Colarusso throws a pitch. Over seven innings, the senior struck out four batters while allowing just three hits and a single earned run.

4. Luke Gallo Throws to First

Luke Gallo throws the ball to first base at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College third baseman Luke Gallo throws to first base to record an out.

5. Julio Solier Steals Second Base

Julio Solier celebrates after stealing second base at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College shortstop Julio Solier celebrates after stealing second base. The sophomore was one of six Eagles to steal a bag against the Blue Devils. The team swiped 14 bases on the day, including eight in a single inning — tying the NCAA record for steals in an inning.

6. Ty Mainolfi Celebrates

Ty Mainolfi celebrates after hitting a single at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College second baseman Ty Mainolfi celebrates after hitting a single. Alongside right fielder Jack Toomey, the sophomore tied for the team lead with three stolen bases. Mainolfi finished the game with two hits and two RBIs.

7. Jack Toomey Lands a Base Hit

Jack Toomey hits a single at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College right fielder Jack Toomey hits a single. The senior landed three hits in his four at-bats. He was also the only Eagle to connect for an extra-base hit, recording a double in his first plate appearance.

8. A.J. Colarusso Focuses

A.J. Colarusso prepares to face a batter at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College pitcher A.J. Colarusso prepares to face a batter. The outing marked the senior’s 44th career start, setting a new program record for the Eagles.

9. A.J. Colarusso Pitches

A.J. Colarusso throws a pitch at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College pitcher A.J. Colarusso throws a pitch.

10. Luke Gallo Gets On Base

Luke Gallo hits a single at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College third baseman Luke Gallo lands a base hit. The freshman finished with three hits, all of which were singles.

11. Luke Gallo Celebrates

Luke Gallo celebrates after hitting a single at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College third baseman Luke Gallo celebrates after a hit. Gallo led the Eagles with four RBIs.

12. A.J. Colarusso Hugs Cesar Gonzalez

A.J. Colarusso hugs Cesar Gonzalez after a win at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College pitcher A.J. Colarusso embraces catcher Cesar Gonzalez after the win. Gonzalez was one of seven Eagles to land a hit.

13. Todd Interdonato Shakes Hands With Corey Muscara

Todd Interdonato shakes Corey Muscara's hand after a win at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on April 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College head coach Todd Interdonato shakes hands with Duke head coach Corey Muscara after the game.

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