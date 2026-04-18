Frames From Boston College Baseball's Series Opening Win Against Duke: Photo Gallery
The Eagles' bats got hot early and never looked back, scoring eight runs off of six hits in the first two innings alone. Defensively, starting pitcher A.J. Colarusso threw a complete game as Boston College run-ruled the Blue Devils 11-1. The team will face Duke again on Saturday for the second game of the series.
1. Julio Solier Slides Home
Boston College shortstop Julio Solier slides home to score a run in the first inning. The sophomore scored twice in the contest.
2. Nick Wang Hits a Single
Boston College first baseman Nick Wang hits an RBI single in the first inning.
3. A.J. Colarusso Throws a Pitch
Boston College pitcher A.J. Colarusso throws a pitch. Over seven innings, the senior struck out four batters while allowing just three hits and a single earned run.
4. Luke Gallo Throws to First
Boston College third baseman Luke Gallo throws to first base to record an out.
5. Julio Solier Steals Second Base
Boston College shortstop Julio Solier celebrates after stealing second base. The sophomore was one of six Eagles to steal a bag against the Blue Devils. The team swiped 14 bases on the day, including eight in a single inning — tying the NCAA record for steals in an inning.
6. Ty Mainolfi Celebrates
Boston College second baseman Ty Mainolfi celebrates after hitting a single. Alongside right fielder Jack Toomey, the sophomore tied for the team lead with three stolen bases. Mainolfi finished the game with two hits and two RBIs.
7. Jack Toomey Lands a Base Hit
Boston College right fielder Jack Toomey hits a single. The senior landed three hits in his four at-bats. He was also the only Eagle to connect for an extra-base hit, recording a double in his first plate appearance.
8. A.J. Colarusso Focuses
Boston College pitcher A.J. Colarusso prepares to face a batter. The outing marked the senior’s 44th career start, setting a new program record for the Eagles.
9. A.J. Colarusso Pitches
Boston College pitcher A.J. Colarusso throws a pitch.
10. Luke Gallo Gets On Base
Boston College third baseman Luke Gallo lands a base hit. The freshman finished with three hits, all of which were singles.
11. Luke Gallo Celebrates
Boston College third baseman Luke Gallo celebrates after a hit. Gallo led the Eagles with four RBIs.
12. A.J. Colarusso Hugs Cesar Gonzalez
Boston College pitcher A.J. Colarusso embraces catcher Cesar Gonzalez after the win. Gonzalez was one of seven Eagles to land a hit.
13. Todd Interdonato Shakes Hands With Corey Muscara
Boston College head coach Todd Interdonato shakes hands with Duke head coach Corey Muscara after the game.
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John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.