Live Updates From Boston College Baseball's Series Finale Against Cal

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (15-8, 5-3 ACC) baseball team plays its series finale against the Cal Golden Bears (13-10, 0-5 ACC) on Sunday morning.

The Eagles have already taken the series after winning the first two games of the series, both come from behind victories.

On Friday, Boston College beat Cal 4-3 after scoring three unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth.

On Saturday, Boston College defeated Cal 9-6 after scoring eight runs in the sixth inning. The frame was highlighted by a grand slam from designated hitter Danny Surowiec and a sac fly from second baseman Ty Mainolfi which scored a pair of runs.

Brady Miller (0-0, 2.00 ERA) will be getting the start for Boston College while Cal is going with Gavin Eddy (3-1, 2.73 ERA). So far this season, Miller has pitched nine innings and allowed five hits, two runs (both earned), walked four batters, and struck out nine.

The Eagles will be looking for their first ACC series sweep of the season. They won two of three at Miami to open conference play from March 6-8 and took one of three at No. 10 NC State from March 13-15.

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Pregame

Brady Miller (0-0, 2.00 ERA) will get the start for Boston College. Cal will go with Gavin Eddy (3-1, 2.73 ERA).

Due to weather, first pitch has been moved up from noon to 10 a.m. ET. Rain is expected this afternoon and evening.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears

When: Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered a 9-3 home loss to the UConn Huskies on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 12-2 home win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday afternoon at home.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series last season from May 15-17. Cal won the series, taking the opening game 8-6 and the finale 4-3 in 10 innings. Boston College won the middle game of the series 10-9.