Live Updates For No. 20 Boston College Baseball's Middle Game of Series at Clemson

The No. 20 Boston College Eagles (35-14, 17-8 ACC) baseball team is looking to win its road series with the Clemson Tigers (26-20, 6-16 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

In the first game of the series, Boston College defeated Clemson 8-4. The Eagles scored six runs in the first three innings of the contest to help the team to victory.

Eight different Eagles had at least one hit which included four with two hits in the game. Nick Wang led the charge with a double and a home run which brought in two runs as well as drew two walks.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller (2-0, 2.58 ERA) will get the start for the Eagles. This season, the sophomore has allowed 16 runs (13 earned) on 34 hits and 16 walks in 45.1 innings of work. He has also struck out 47 batters.

Miller will go against Clemson left-handed pitcher Michael Sharman (5-1, 3.05 ERA). This year, Sharman has made 11 starts, pitched 62 innings and allowed 52 hits, 26 runs (21 earned), walked 10 batters, and struck out 58.

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Pregame

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller will get the nod for Boston College. Clemson will go with left-handed pitcher Michael Sharman.

Clemson will be without infielder Collin Priest, pitcher Dan Margolies, pitcher Jacob McGovern, and pitcher Chance Fitzgerald.

Boston College will be without infielder Sean Martinez, pitcher Luke D'Ancona, and outfielder Jack Toomey. Outfielder Carter Hendrickson is listed as a game-time decision.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers

When: Friday, May 1 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 2 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 at noon

Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV: ACC Network (Saturday)

Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers suffered a sweep to the Louisville Cardinals over the weekend 13-10, 11-6, and 7-5 in 10 innings.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 7-6 road win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Tuesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series from May 16-18, 2024. Clemson swept Boston College 12-10, 11-6, and 10-0 in eight innings.

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