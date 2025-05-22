More Upsets For Boston College Eagles: The Rundown: May 22, 2025
The Boston College Eagles continue their historic run in the ACC Tournament after another upset victory over the No. 6-seeded Virginia Cavaliers.
Look no further than Josiah Ragsdale—the Eagles’ top batter and leadoff hitter—who lifted an opposite-field double to score two runs to give the Eagles the lead late after trailing for most of the contest. Now, they will face the No. 3-seeded North Carolina and prepare for any impossible challenge ahead of them.
The new-look ACC Tournament has seen many upsets from the lower seeds this postseason, as the Eagles continue to be one of the teams that show they are better than their record indicates. They got hot at the right time and pushed for another impossible win against the Tar Heels.
The quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament between the two programs will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. The game is set to air on the ACC Network.
Today's Schedule:
Sailing: Boston College at Women's Fleet Race National Championship | St. Mary's City, Md.
Eagles Results:
Baseball: Boston College 12, Virginia 8
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
100 days
Did you notice...
- Boston College junior goalkeeper Shea Dolce was named the IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. It's the third weekly award for the Darien, Conn. native following Yale's 18-11 win in the NCAA Quarterfinals.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Never give up on Doug Flutie.”- Jack Bicknell
