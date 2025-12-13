Eight Former, Current Boston College Lacrosse Players Invited to US National Field Team Training Camp

Earlier in the week, USA Lacrosse announced the 25 players invited to the U.S. Women’s National Field Team training camp.

Out of the players invited, eight are former or current Boston College women’s lacrosse players, attacker Sam Apuzzo (‘19), attacker Kenzie Kent (‘19), attacker Charlotte North (‘21), midfielder Cassidy Weeks (‘23), defender Sydney Scales (‘24), attacker Emma LoPinto (‘25), defender Shea Baker (‘26), and goalie Shea Dolce (‘26).

Apuzzo played four seasons in Chestnut Hill from 2016-19. During her collegiate career, she started in 81 games and tallied 283 goals and 114 assists for 397 points. She is currently on Boston College’s staff as an assistant coach and holds the program record for most goals and points.

Kent spent four seasons with the Eagles where she appeared in 53 games and tallied 131 goals and 133 assists for 264 points. She also played on BC’s women’s hockey team as well.

North played three seasons for Boston College after transferring from Duke. In her time with the Eagles, North played in 51 games and recorded 217 goals and 47 assists for 264 points. North broke the program record for most goals in a single season in 2021 (102) which she held until this year when Rachel Clark surpassed North’s record during the NCAA Tournament semifinals in April.

Weeks spent six seasons with Boston College from 2019-23. In total, she started in 97 of her 98 games played and boasted 127 goals and 32 assists for 159 points as well as 124 draw controls, 56 caused turnovers, and 79 ground balls.

Scales played for Boston College for four seasons where she appeared in 86 games and tallied 142 ground balls, 111 caused turnovers, and eight draw controls. Additionally, she scored one goal and tallied one assist for two points.

LoPinto played for Boston College for two seasons after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Florida. During her time with the Eagles, she saw time in 45 games which included 23 starts and notched 136 goals and 63 assists for 199 points.

Baker is one of two current Boston College players to receive an invite. Baker will be entering her fourth season with the Eagles in 2026. So far in her collegiate career, she has played in 63 games and scored 18 goals and nine assists for 27 points as well as has recorded 131 draw controls, 67 ground balls, and 63 caused turnovers.

Dolce is the second current Eagle to be invited. Like Baker, she is also entering her fourth season at Boston College and has become one of the top goalies in the NCAA. In her career so far, she has played in 67 games, has allowed 504 total goals, averages 8.45 goals against, has recorded 496 saves, and tallied a .496 save percentage. Her overall collegiate record is 54-9.

The training camp will take place in Austin, Texas, from Jan. 4-7, 2026. Boston College women’s lacrosse head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein is also the head coach for Team USA.

After the training camp, 22 players will be selected to compete in the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship in Tokyo this summer as a part of Team USA.

