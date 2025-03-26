NFL Stars Show Up at Boston College Pro Day, The Rundown: March 26, 2025
A star-studded list of attendees showed out for Boston College’s 2025 Pro Day yesterday including New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and a host of former Eagles.
Additionally, members and representatives for all 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the event, further showcasing some of the benefits of having a former NFL head coach as the lead skipper, some may say.
Among the attendees was former BC Eagle and three-time pro-bowler Chris Lindstrom.
Boston College should have a first round draft pick this year in Donovan Ezeiruaku, along with several OL prospects as well. If selected in the first round, Ezeiruaku would become the first Eagle to do so since Zay Flowers in 2022.
Today’s Schedule:
There are no games scheduled for Wednesday, March 26.
Eagles Results:
- Baseball: Boston College 18, UConn 6
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College 7, Southern New Hampshire University 0
- Softball: Boston College 6, Stonehill 1
Countdown to Boston College Football’s Season Opener:
157 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s basketball signee Jack Bailey has earned National Prep All-American Honorable Mention honors. Bailey is a three-star prospect.
- Harvard baseball will be playing its game against Holy Cross on Tuesday at Harrington Athletics Village. Boston College baseball is playing on the road.
- Hockey East tied its record of six conference teams in the Men’s Hockey Tournament this year. Boston College is one of the teams alongside Maine, Boston University, Providence, UConn, and UMass.
Special Media:
