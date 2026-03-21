No. 17 Boston College Men's Hockey Falls to No. 13 UConn in Hockey East Semifinals

BOSTON, Mass. — The No.17 Boston College Eagles (20-15-1, 13-12-0 HE) men’s hockey team suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the No. 13 UConn Huskies (20-11-5, 13-9-3 HE) at TD Garden on Friday night.

The Eagles and Huskies skated to a scoreless frame in the first period. Boston College center Andre Gasseau nearly opened the scoring at the 15:21 mark, seconds into a power-play, but was immediately waved off by the referees for goaltender interference.

After the no-goal, the Eagles officially got on the board 1-0 early in the second period with a power-play goal from first-line center and Boston Bruins prospect Dean Letourneau at 0:39 with help from center Andre Gasseau and left winger James Hagens. Both Gasseau and Hagens are also Bruins prospects.

Less than a minute later, UConn defenseman Trey Scott found the back of the net to knot the contest up at 1 at 1:32. Scott’s goal was assisted by right winger Joey Muldowney and center Ryan Tattle.

The Eagles went back in front 2-1 at 5:09 with a power-play goal from Letourneau, his second of the night. Hagens and defenseman Lukas Gustafsson were credited with assists on the score.

Prior to Letourneau’s goal, UConn defenseman Tom Messineo was in the penalty box for a two-minute minor holding call.

Huskies left winger Ethan Whitcomb tied things up at 2 at 8:28 in the second with help from center Mike Murtagh and right winger Ethan Gardula.

Boston College head coach Greg Brown challenged for offsides, but was unsuccessful.

UConn took its first lead of the night 3-2 at 12:28 of the third with a goal from Murtagh, however like most of the night, the lead was short lived as Boston College right winger Ryan Conmy found the back of the net at 14:13 to knot things up at 3.

Neither team could execute a goal in the final minutes of regulation so the contest went into overtime tied at 3.

In the extra period, UConn scored the game-winner less than two minutes in to cement the victory.

Eagles goalie Louka Cloutier made 28 saves and allowed four goals in his latest performance.

With the loss, Boston College’s season officially comes to a close. UConn will play Merrimack in the Hockey East Tournament Championship on Saturday night at TD Garden. The winner will get the conference’s automatic bid into NCAA Regionals.