No. 16 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Drops Game to No. 1 UNC 21-12

UNC attacker Chloe Humphrey scored eight goals, a single-game personal best, in No. 1 North Carolina women's lacrosse's 21–12 win over No. 16 Boston College. Humphrey and Caroline Godine each recorded three assists for the Tar Heels.

Humphrey scored two goals in each quarter and scored her eighth goal on a behind-the-back move.

"She's an incredible player, obviously," BC lacrosse head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. "But I just think we needed to have a better game top to bottom in order to stop someone her caliber. But credit to her, she's a great player and very difficult to stop."

Career highs for The Phenom 🤌



Chloe Humphrey has a career-high eight goals and 11 points!#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/7O7Io3CfMB — UNC Women's Lacrosse (@uncwlax) March 21, 2026

The Tar Heels outscored BC 7–2 in the first quarter and 6–1 in the third quarter. UNC won all ten draw controls in the first quarter.

"It's just exhausting to have to play defense for that long in the beginning," Walker-Weinstein said. "It can kill morale and, you know, especially the [UNC] offense was working very well and we just needed more fight out of our draw team to be able to disrupt that 10-0 run."

BC tied the game at 2–2 in the first quarter. Giulia Colarusso scored BC's first goal and earned an assist on the Eagles' second goal. The Tar Heels scored five straight goals after the Eagles tied it.

BC won six straight draw controls in the second quarter and executed a 5–1 scoring run. Lily Kondas scored two of BC's goals during the run. Kondas finished the game with five goals on five shot attempts.

"I think there's incredible spark here and there," Walker-Weinstein said. "Lily Kondas was really great. And I think she did a great job creating spark on the draw and obviously on offense. And we just need more of that everywhere."

Humphrey ended BC's scoring run and Addison Pattillo, who scored five goals on six shot attempts, added UNC's last goal of the second quarter. Humphrey also scored UNC's first two goals of the fourth quarter.

UNC scored seven straight goals between the second and third quarters.

"We changed up so much stuff [on defense]," Walker-Weinstein said. "I mean, we are not afraid of adjustments and changing up the looks and trying to create some momentum. But we turned the ball over way too often and made the defense play too much."

Shea Dolce allowed a single-game personal high 19 goals. Dolce allowed 18 goals in BC's home opener loss to Northwestern.

"I think Shea Dolce's the best goalie in the country," Walker-Weinstein said. "I think she's the best goalie to ever play the game. And one game doesn't define that. I mean, she has a team in front of her, and we have to play better for Shea."