No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Records Road Win Over Virginia Tech
The Boston College Eagles (6-0, 2-0 ACC) women’s lacrosse team continued its hot start to the year with a 21-5 road win over the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday.
The Eagles got out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. The scoring started early with a goal from Emma LoPinto 38 seconds into the contest.
After Virginia Tech tied things up with a goal from Lauren Render with 11:49 to go in the opening quarter, Boston College scored six straight goals. In the stretch, the Eagles saw scores from Molly Driscoll, Kylee Colbert, and a pair from both Maria Themelis and Rachel Clark.
Boston College’s offense exploded in the second as the team scored nine unanswered goals to take a 16-3 lead heading into halftime. Clark led the Eagles in the quarter with three goals, Mia Mascone and Emma LoPinto scored two each, and McKenna Davis and Colbert tallied one apiece.
Coming out of the half, the Eagles had a slower quarter, however added to their lead in the third with two goals by Driscoll and LoPinto to remain in front 18-4 going into the last 15 minutes of action.
The Hokies added two final goals to their score, one by Maura O'Malley in the third and the other by Lauren Render in the fourth.
Boston College tacked on three more goals in the final 5:35 of the game to cement the 21-5 victory by LoPinto, Giulia Colarusso, and Brooke McLoy.
Next up, Boston College returns home to face the Dartmouth Big Green on Tuesday afternoon at Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field. The matchup is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACCNX.