Live Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball's Game at FSU

The Boston College Eagles (9-16, 2-10 ACC) men’s basketball team travels to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on the Florida State Seminoles (12-13, 5-7 ACC) on Tuesday night.
The Eagles are looking to snap their six-game losing streak. During the stretch, Boston College has suffered losses to Notre Dame 68-64, No. 15 Virginia 73-66, No. 4 Duke 67-49, Miami 74-68, Stanford 70-64, and most recently Cal 86-75 on Saturday afternoon.
On the other hand, the Seminoles are coming off a 92-69 road win over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are looking to improve their spot in the ACC standings in the final stretch of the regular season. FSU is in 12th place and Boston College is in 16th, just behind Georgia Tech and Pitt.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- FSU will be without freshman guard Xavier Osceola.
- Boston College will be without guards Donald Hand Jr. and Nick Petronio. Hand Jr. will miss his second straight game after suffering an injury against Stanford on Feb. 11 and Petronio has been out for the season.
- Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Florida State Seminoles
When: Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, FSU: The Seminoles picked up a 92-69 road win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 86-75 home loss to the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Feb. 1, 2025. Boston College defeated FSU 77-76 in Chestnut Hill.
Florida State Season Leaders: Points- Robert McCray V (14.7 avg.), Rebounds- Lajae Jones (5.9 avg.), Assists- Robert McCray V (151), Steals- Martin Somerville (38), Blocks- Lajae Jones (24).
Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Fred Payne (15.0 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.2 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (70), Steals- Chase Forte (26), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (42).
FSU’s Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Feb. 17), at Clemson (Feb. 21), vs. Miami (Feb. 24), at Georgia Tech (Feb. 28), at Pitt (March 4).
Boston College’s Next 5 Games: at FSU (Feb. 17), at SMU (Feb. 21), vs. Wake Forest (Feb. 24), at Miami (Feb. 28), at Virginia Tech (March 3).
