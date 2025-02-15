No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Stays Undefeated With Win Over No. 2 Northwestern
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team defeated the No. 2 Northwestern Wildcats on the road 13-9 on Saturday afternoon.
Boston College (3-0) tacked on three goals in the opening quarter, a pair from Kylee Colbert with 4:28 and 2:30 to go and one from Molly Driscoll with 7:52 to go. In the quarter, the Eagles held the Wildcats scoreless.
Both offenses got going in the second as the two teams recorded a combined nine goals. The Eagles saw scores from Rachel Clark, Emma LoPinto, Mckenna Davis, and a pair from Driscoll, her second and third of the contest.
Northwestern (2-1) put its first goals of the day on the board in the second with scores Riley Campbell, Abby LoCascio, and two from Madison Taylor. Boston College went into halftime with an 8-4 advantage.
Coming out of the break, the Eagles added two additional goals to their lead in the third by Mia Mascone with 10:56 to go and Clark with 10:20 to go.
The Wildcats scored four unanswered goals to end the third and start the fourth, three from Emerson Bohlig and one from Taylor. Both players recorded hat tricks with their goals and cut into Northwestern’s deficit 10-8.
However, Boston College sealed the win in the final minutes of the contest as the team scored three goals down the stretch. Devon Russell record her first goal of the game with 4:05 to go, followed by one from Colbert with 1:49 to go, and one from Shea Baker in the final 25 seconds.
Northwestern added one final goal to its score in the fourth from Taylor Lapointe, her second of the season, with 3:29 to go.
Eagles goalie Shea Dolce recorded six saves in the game.
Next up, Boston College returns to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to take on the UMass Minutewomen at Fish Field House on Wednesday afternoon. The game is set to start at 4 p.m. ET on ACCNX.