No. 12 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Picks Up Home Win Over No. 9 Clemson

The No. 12 Boston College Eagles (2-3, 2-1 ACC) women’s lacrosse team picked up its second consecutive win after an 11-9 victory over the No. 9 Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-1 ACC) at Fish Field House in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first quarter. Bridget Babcock started the scoring with 11:22 to go in the opening quarter, followed by a goal from Kayla MacLeod and two from Aubrie Eisfeld to put Clemson up 4-0 with 3:47 left.

Prior to the end of the quarter, the Eagles cut their deficit in half with a pair of goals. The first came from Kylee Colbert with 3:06 to go and the other came from Lily Kondas with 2:29 to go.

In the second frame, Boston College narrowly outscored Clemson 3-2 to get its deficit within one 6-5 heading into halftime.

Clemson’s Emma Penczek opened the quarter with a goal within the first two minutes, then Boston College scored three consecutive goals to knot the contest at 5.

During the stretch, the Eagles had goals from Molly Driscoll, Devon Russell, and Colbert.

In the final 10 seconds of the half, MacLeod scored her second goal of the day to give Clemson the one-goal advantage going into the break.

Coming out of halftime, neither team was able to execute a goal until after the midway point of the third quarter. Colbert scored the first goal of the second half to tie things up at 6.

The Eagles took their first lead of the day 8-7 with 2:20 to go in the third after a goal from Driscoll. Marissa White evened the score at 7 two minutes and 16 seconds prior.

Boston College continued its strong quarter with goals from Colbert and Russell which sent the Eagles into the final 15 minutes of play with the 10-7 advantage over Clemson.

White added to the Eagles’ lead 11-7 with 6:56 remaining in regulation.

Clemson added two more goals to its score from Alexa Spallina and Penczek in the final 2:03 to cement the 11-9 score.

Eagles goalie Shea Dolce allowed Clemson’s nine goals and tallied five saves in the contest, a .357 save percentage.

Next up, Boston College travels to Durham, N.C., to take on the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday afternoon. Face-off is set for 5 p.m. ET.