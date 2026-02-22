No. 10 Michigan Women's Lacrosse Defeats No. 8 Boston College 10–9 in Double Overtime

Michigan attacker Ceci Stein blasted a walk-off goal in the final seconds of double overtime. Stein dodged Boston College defender Emma Claire Quinn with two jukes and hit the top-right corner of the net to give the Wolverines the 10-9 victory in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday.

The Wolverines (3–1) won the opening draw control of both overtimes and kept the BC (0–3) defense busy. The Eagles committed two fouls in the first overtime and goalkeeper Shea Dolce saved a free position shot from Calli Norris.

Dolce comes up CLUTCH AGAIN!



The @BCwlax goalie makes the 8-meter stuff in OT to give her offense a chance. pic.twitter.com/eB65jDYZkT — ILWomen (@ILWomen) February 21, 2026

Giulia Colarusso fired the last shot of the first overtime. It was BC's only shot of the period.

The Eagles took four shots in double overtime. Molly Driscoll took the last shot of the period and it was saved by Elizabeth Johnson. Grace Callahan charged down the field to clear the ball for the Wolverines and set up the offense with under a minute left.

The Eagles trailed by four goals in the second half. BC fought back with a 4–0 run and led Michigan 8–7 at the end of the third quarter.

Driscoll and Colarusso both scored twice. Driscoll, a junior, is leading the team in goals (6) and points (10).

BC fell behind a goal with six minutes left in regulation 9-8, but Colarusso tied the game at 9 on a bouncing shot with 3:26 remaining in regulation.

What a shot!



Colarusso ties it back up, 9-9, with under three minutes left. pic.twitter.com/9FGqf71p0Q — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) February 21, 2026

Colarusso also shot and scored into the bottom right corner to give BC its first lead of the game 8-7 during the third quarter.

Colaruuuuuso!!!



She gives us our first lead of the day pic.twitter.com/MAERj8FUjO — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) February 21, 2026

The Wolverines outshot BC 25-to-10 in the first half and picked up 10 ground balls.

BC owns its first three-game losing streak since 2016. The last time BC opened the season with three losses was 1999.

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse 2026 Schedule:

Jan. 31: vs. UMass (exhibition)

Feb. 6: vs. Northwestern- L 20-12

Feb. 13: vs. Notre Dame- L 12-9

Feb. 21: vs. Michigan- L 10-9 double OT

Feb. 24: at Florida State

Feb. 28: vs. Clemson

March 4: at Duke

March 7: at Cal

March 12: vs. Harvard

March 14: vs. Pitt

March 21: at UNC

March 26: vs. Stanford

March 30: at UAlbany

April 4: at Loyola Maryland

April 11: at Virginia

April 16: vs. Syracuse

April 20-26: ACC Tournament

May 8: NCAA Tournament First Round

May 10: NCAA Tournament Second Round

May 14: NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

May 22-24: NCAA Final Four (Chicago, Ill.)

